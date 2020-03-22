A lot of us have significantly more time at home.
With the COVID-19 outbreak, more and more workers are toiling from home. To avoid boredom and cabin fever, how are you passing the time? That’s the latest poll at gjsentinel.com.
If you’re still working at your place of business or a health care/public safety worker — thank you for the work you do — there’s an option for that as well.
COVID-19 COVERAGE
As a reminder, all our COVID-19 coverage with a public health interest is available to read online for free.
WEEKEND NEWSLETTERS
With the novel coronavirus outbreak, there’s a pressing need for accurate information. Along this line, we’re temporarily expanding our newsletters to the weekend.
This temporary expansion hinges on newsletter open rates remaining high. If there isn’t interest in weekend newsletters, it’ll go back to being five days a week.
NEWS QUIZ
Every Friday, The Daily Sentinel Q&A News Quiz appears in our e-mail newsletter. The quiz will have four questions about local news — three concerning recent events and one from the archives.
Answers will appear in the paper on the next Sunday.
Here are this week’s questions and answers:
Q: Two Montrose women were arrested Tuesday in relation to an infamous case related to what?
A: C. Selling body parts.
Q: A De Beque mother is turning flannels into what needed item for parents?
A: B. Baby wipes.
Q: Mesa County announced its first positive COVID-19 case on which day?
A: C. Saturday, March 14.
Q: Five years ago in March the Grand Junction City Council said it was time to do something about what burned-out husk downtown?
A: B. White Hall.