 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

How baseball helped bring Five Guys to Grand Junction

  • Updated
How baseball helped bring Five Guys to Grand Junction

Five Guys Burgers and Fries is nationally famous for its red and white checker scheme, tasty cheeseburgers and “small” orders of fries that constitute the server dumping a river of fries into one’s bag.

The Five Guys experience is coming to the Western Slope for the first time this fall. Work is continuing at the restaurant’s future location, the former Mi Mexico property at 2480 U.S. Highway 6&50. Mi Mexico relocated to 624 Rae Lynn St.

090122 Five Guys 3.jpg
Buy Now

A sign crew is putting the final touches on the Five Guys sign installation 2480 U.S. Highway 6 & 50 on Thursday.
090122 Five Guys 1..jpg
Buy Now

A sign crew is putting the final touches on the Five Guys sign installation at 2480 U.S. Highway 6 & 50 on Thursday.

Tags

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News

Sports

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK