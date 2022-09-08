How baseball helped bring Five Guys to Grand Junction

Five Guys Burgers and Fries is nationally famous for its red and white checker scheme, tasty cheeseburgers and “small” orders of fries that constitute the server dumping a river of fries into one’s bag.
The Five Guys experience is coming to the Western Slope for the first time this fall. Work is continuing at the restaurant’s future location, the former Mi Mexico property at 2480 U.S. Highway 6&50. Mi Mexico relocated to 624 Rae Lynn St.
Jeff Parker, Five Guys’ franchisee for southern and western Colorado, said that supply chain issues mean that the construction crew is still waiting on components such as kitchen equipment, glass and stainless steel items, meaning there is no firm timeline for Five Guys’ opening.
However, Parker said that opening in the first few weeks of October would be “ideal.” He said that opening a Grand Junction location was a decision made by himself and his wife, Mindy. The couple lives in Colorado Springs, where they oversee all Front Range Five Guys restaurants south of Denver.
“We’ve opened some stores (on the Front Range), but we’ve always kind of gravitated back toward Grand Junction, so when it became available, we jumped at the chance to add to our stores,” Parker said. “We’ve been poking around there for a little while. We really like the area. We feel that it’s a vibrant up-and-coming community that’s also pretty stable, so for us, it fits right up our alley.”
Parker initially fell in love with Grand Junction because of how often baseball brought him to town.
Before he became a Five Guys franchisee, Parker spent decades with Major League Baseball’s Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim franchise.
He was a batboy for the then-California Angels in the 1980s. In the 1990s, he became the director of player development, placing him in charge of the team’s Minor League System.
One of the Angels’ coaches and scouts was Grand Junction legend Sam Suplizio, so Parker often found himself on the Western Slope to work with Suplizio and take in some baseball.
“I had been through Grand Junction for baseball on many occasions and kind of fell in love with the area and with Colorado in general,” Parker said. “It’s always been a really solid baseball market, so to speak.”
In 2008 — six years after Parker’s tenure overseeing the Angels’ farm system culminated in the franchise winning its only World Series championship — Parker decided to step away from his role in Double-A Minor League Baseball in favor of burgers.
The Parkers moved to Colorado Springs and opened one of the first Five Guys restaurants in the state. He cited “quality of life” as the biggest factor in the decision to shift from the diamond to the kitchen.
“We have four kids,” he said. “With baseball, you’re always on the road. With Five Guys, you put in a lot of hours, but you’re always sleeping in your own bed, so for us, it was a lifestyle decision and an opportunity. We had gotten wind of Five Guys from an old McDonald’s franchisee who was a minor league baseball owner that we had become close to and I worked for for several years.”
Parker was anxious about the career shift at first, but a meeting with Five Guys’ founder helped calm his nerves.
“We were kind of nervous about getting into that field, but when I met with Jerry Murrell and the people of Five Guys, they didn’t have any reservations about us not being in the food business,” Parker said. “They said, ‘You’re only going to know one way how to do it, and it’s going to be how we teach you.’
“We only know one way to do it: how the Murrell family and Five Guys taught us to do it. That’s how we roll.”