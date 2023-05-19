Bookcliff Middle School Principal Jim Butterfield talks about the upcoming challenges that the school will face in the next school year. Bookcliff is preparing for an enrollment increase of roughly 33% this fall as it accepts some of the students who were previously attending or set to attend East Middle School.
Bookcliff Middle School is preparing for an enrollment increase of roughly 33% this fall as it accepts some of the students who were previously attending or set to attend East Middle School. Bookcliff Principal Jim Butterfield believes the school is well-equipped to handle this change.
When he arrived at Bookcliff nine years ago, there were around 650 students, Butterfield said. In recent years, the COVID-19 pandemic and various other factors have led to a drop-off in enrollment around Mesa County Valley School District 51, and the impact was felt at Bookcliff as its enrollment dipped to 451 this past school year. He anticipates that the school will have an enrollment of about 600 students this fall — a total with which he said the school is “pretty comfortable.”
“We actually are very excited to be back where we were because that opens up the door of opportunity for more coaches in the building, more clubs for kids, more opportunities for things in and out of the school day and the classroom that we used to have,” Butterfield said. “Through the district progression as it’s gone on, we’ve lost some of those things. I’ve lost some staff in the last few years. Now, I’m gaining everybody back. We’re actually very excited for that.”
To account for the increased enrollment, the school is going to hire nine new staff members, including some teachers of core subjects, a combined math-science teacher for the eighth grade to account for the school’s expectation that the eighth grade will have by far the most students out of the school’s three grades; a half-position for special programming for culturally and linguistically diverse education that the school will share with Grand River Academy, a technology teacher and two physical education instructors. According to Butterfield, this would return the school’s staffing to its pre-COVID numbers.
Butterfield isn’t concerned that the increased enrollment will have any negative impacts on the school beyond the initial shock that might be in place for staffers that classrooms and hallways will be as lively as they were before the pandemic. However, that initial shock could prove stressful for some educators.
“Teachers are used to being stressed like air traffic controllers are used to being stressed,” Butterfield said. “I think it’s safe to say our teachers are adapting to all of these things, and then all of a sudden, we’re going to gain a bunch of kids back and gain a bunch of staff back. There’s a stress that comes with that because it’s excitement ... Our teachers are doing great. I have the best staff in the valley. They’re handling things very well.”
ADVANCED MATH
For some parents of East students who were assigned to enroll at Bookcliff, one facet of the change that has caught their attention is that the school does not offer the same advanced math program offered by other schools — including East. Even if students have the grades to qualify for advanced math, there is no official course for them at the school, even if they took advanced math classes at East.
Butterfield addressed these concerned parents by saying the school will do what it can to provide such opportunities to qualifying students, even if it means partnering with other schools like it has done in the past.
“I met with our GT (Gifted and Talented) coordinator last week and it’s my understanding that we have 33 kids coming to us between all of our feeder fifth grade classes that qualify based on test scores for advanced math. It is true that I’ve had low numbers in the advanced math world in the last few years — I’m a math guy, so saying this is a little bit like sacrilege in the math world — but I do feel like kids should have an opportunity to get the best of our teachers every day, so I believe our math teachers can differentiate for all learners in the classroom,” Butterfield said.
“With that being said, when a big group comes in like that, we try to move them through. Thirty-three kids is a pretty big amount, so we’re going to hope that all of those kids really did make that, and if they end up here in the fall, we’ll throw them into a class together and an advanced sixth-grade math class will then progress through.”
Butterfield gave an example of how the school can assist students who qualify for advanced courses.
He said a few years ago, the school had one “math phenom” who “could’ve done calculus in seventh grade” and that he was bussed to Central High School each day for math while taking the remainder of his classes at Bookcliff.
He said the school’s approach will depend entirely on how many of its students are ultimately qualified and that the approach will become more clear once it finally has its data.
“I’ve got about 17 kids in the seventh grade headed to eighth grade, so we’re going to combine those efforts and hopefully get some more kids from East — we haven’t gotten those numbers yet — and we’ll make that into a class. If we have a lull, we’ll figure out a way,” he said.
“We do have an agreement with Grand River Academy for some online solutions for algebra for eighth graders, and we do have an opportunity to combine some situations. If I have like two or three kids, we might send them, and if we have a bunch, we try to figure out ways to combine resources. Our math department is probably our strongest department in the school and I believe they can differentiate for all learners in the classroom to make sure every kid gets what they need.”
D51 Public Information Officer Callie Berkson added, “I think it’s powerful for our community to understand that, as we go through these transitions, our teachers and our staff at the receiving schools are going to do what’s within their power to make those kiddos comfortable and have access to the resources that they need at their new schools.”
Butterfield concluded his statement for concerned parents by saying he’s empathetic to the parents of East Middle School students.
“It’s an unusual situation but it does happen,” he said. “I’ve been in districts on the Front Range where things like this have happened before and everybody has to adjust. It might be a weird year, it might be a strange moment, but at the end of the day, we’re going to do the best we can to support every kid’s success.”