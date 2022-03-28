It takes a village to take care of that rotting carcass on the side of the highway.
Western Colorado’s roadkill season is finally waning, and state agency officials want to shed light on the surprisingly intricate process of responding to it, as well as preventing it. And with state involvement, the agencies can curb wildlife poaching.
Generally speaking, three agencies are involved in roadkill response — Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW), Colorado State Patrol (CSP) and the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT).
State Patrol is often first on the scene because roadkill usually equates to an accident, especially with larger animals, and CDOT is tasked with disposing of the bodies, among many other duties.
Parks and Wildlife often deals with whomever hit the animal if they want to salvage the meat.
“Every critter eventually gets hit, from squirrel to moose. How they’re handled is different. If an animal is hit in a driveway, that’s not our role,” said Ivan Archer, an assistant area wildlife manager in Grand Junction. “We do give permits for people who want to salvage the meat. That allows them to pick that animal up anywhere in the state for deer and elk.”
When someone finds roadkill, they have five days to contact Parks and Wildlife to get the permit so that they can claim the meat.
Small game hunting licenses can also apply for the corresponding roadkill.
When it comes to smaller animals, such as squirrels?
“No one wants that meat, it has no value,” Archer said.
Another reason Parks and Wildlife wants to be involved in this process is for something you’d expect to happen on the serengeti instead of the Western Slope — poaching.
In transportation Region 3, which includes most local counties, CDOT tallied 1,691 roadkill animals in the past year.
Of that total, 1,162 were deer and 140 were elk. Both species are valued for their antlers in the poaching world, Archer said.
By keeping Parks and Wildlife in the loop, the agency can keep poachers from getting their hands on anything that has commercial value and would therefore encourage the illegal act.
“Other species, primarily bear, mountain lion and bobcat, also have a trophy value,” Archer said. “We can still donate the meat back to whoever hits the animal, we just want to remove what has the commercial value.”
In Region 3, CDOT has recorded at least 1,599 roadkill deaths in four of the past five years. Most of those happen early in the new year.
“We actually see it the most in the wintertime because of easier access to food (for animals), or while they’re migrating across. (They go to) areas that have low or no snow because of easier access to food such as plants and fruits,” said Rachel Gonzales, a regional spokesperson for the wildlife agency. “That can attract larger predators, too.”
Parks and Wildlife has also hired a full-time person to identify places where an overpass or underpass can be built to give animals a safer environment.
Fences have been erected along stretches of highway, such as Interstate 70 on the county outskirts, to prevent animals from reaching the road.
In the meantime, the public also bears responsibility for lowering those roadkill numbers.
Animals are typically hit in the early morning when visibility is low, Gonzales said.
That’s why she and Archer urged drivers to be vigilant and watch their speed. Stretches of highway such as U.S. 550 in Montrose will enforce slower speeds during those hours.
Roadkill can be a lose-lose situation for everyone involved, especially if you’re among the unlucky 10 drivers last year who hit a moose.
“Our number one concern is human health and safety. People need to slow down, pay attention and know that wildlife are active,” Archer said.