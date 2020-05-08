The creation of art has a reputation for being solitary, but there’s nothing like a stay-at-home order to put that to the test.
For some area artists, the weeks navigated around COVID-19’s influence have been a prolific period. For others, it has had the opposite effect but might be the build up to artwork to come.
Here is a look at several local artists and the impact this time has had on them and their artwork.
‘IT HAS BEEN THERAPEUTIC THROUGH ALL THIS’
The past eight weeks have been “a total test of your mental survival skills and what you’re going to pull out of this,” said John Lintott, landscape painter and art coordinator for the Colorado National Monument Association. “I have to be regimented schedule wise.”
Many mornings that schedule has included trail running — “that’s my sanity right there” — then getting some time painting in his studio, maybe. Lintott may need to help his kids with online learning assignments as his wife, Emily, who is a teacher, puts together lessons for her students.
So later on in the day he might get into his studio, but plein air painting, which Lintott is known for as the founder of the Monuments and Canyons Plein Air Invitational, just hasn’t been an option lately.
Painting in his studio “has given me sort of a very undistracted ability to really focus on what I’m trying to do technically with my art, what I’m trying to do with design and experimenting,” Lintott said. “I’m really able to focus and plan more.”
He has completed 10 paintings so far and has even sold a few despite assuming that during this time nobody would want to buy art. “I’m extremely fortunate,” he said.
The galleries that show his artwork have been closed, leaving those paintings sitting in the dark. Being able to sell work directly to patrons has helped to pay the mortgage and health insurance, he said.
“I think for me I’ve had a saving grace and that is art through all this. I have, I guess, such a deep history with it. It is all I eat, breathe … it has been therapeutic through all this,” Lintott said.
‘TRYING TO BRING BACK MY CHEERFUL SELF’
“It’s been an adjustment,” said Terry Shepherd, ceramicist and artist in residence at the Western Colorado Center for the Arts (The Art Center).
“At first, I had a degree of resentment, to be frank about it, and there was a level of anxiety,” said Shepherd, who teaches as well as works out of the ceramics studio at The Art Center, which temporarily closed mid-March.
There was anxiety about COVID-19 itself, the closing of galleries with his artwork, the cancelling classes at The Art Center as well as its financial survival, he said.
His routine was all out of whack and his wife, Suzi, who is a nurse, “is like an infection Nazi. She really had to kind of ride herd on me,” he said.
As the days went by, he got past the resentment and adjusted to minimal forays into public. “Thank God I don’t nightclub anymore,” he joked.
Other than finishing several mugs he started in The Art Center’s studio, “mentally and psychologically, I kind of put my own work to the side. Part of that was, I guess, some of the anxiety that I experienced about the disruption in my routine. I didn’t feel that inspired to start work and (didn’t) look forward to doing work in clay at home,” he said.
“I’m trying to bring back my cheerful self,” Shepherd said. “I do like working outside a whole lot.”
But while doing landscape projects and house repairs, he’s still thinking about clay and what he will create in the days to come.
“Now I’m thinking, as it’s warmed up … I may do some primitive firing out here at my place and find a comfort level at my studio and be a little more functional here,” Shepherd said.
In recent days, Shepherd has been back at The Art Center mixing clay, rearranging the studio and attending staff meetings as the organization looks at how the center can reopen and what that will look like, he said.
‘WE SET A PRETTY HECTIC PACE’
The second week of March, Susan Metzger taught a batik workshop in Portland, Oregon, then flew home to her husband, Gary Hauschulz, in Palisade.
“I’ve had dengue fever … I’ve had everything,” said Metzger, who served with the Peace Corps in La Esperanza, Honduras, more than 30 years ago. But she still spent a nervous two weeks hoping she hadn’t brought COVID-19 home. So while her nerves played out, Hauschulz created a proposal for his work for the Redlands roundabout.
Since then, the two artists have stayed busy in their studios at their home on East Orchard Mesa while also landscaping, painting and refunding booking deposits at the little house in Palisade that they rent out to visitors to the area. “We set a pretty hectic pace,” Metzger said.
But it still has been a change of pace. “I’m a creature of ritual,” said Hauschulz, who used to wake up at 5 a.m. and go to Starbucks to draw on napkins and see the regulars.
Now he stays home and is learning to use the iPad that Metzger gave him for sketching. The learning curve is intimidating and goes up fast at his age, he said.
The other night he showed Metzger one of his drawings and asked what grade he was in. “Well, she said college, but for us college was 40 years ago,” Hauschulz said.
Hauschulz recently finished a sculpture he has been working on since the fall for a neighbor. It’s a 15-foot peach tree with four birdhouses, each house with a solar panel roof that powers strings of Christmas lights.
“It weighs about a thousand pounds, so it’s going to push the limits of a tractor,” he said.
Meanwhile, Metzger has been working on batik art pieces. In late April, she had about 25 prepped — some inspired by memories of La Esperanza and others by her trip to Africa earlier this year — and waiting for the 80-degree weather to arrive so she could work with the hot wax and dye with all the doors and windows open.
“I’ll do seven, eight, nine at once. I’ll work all day for ages,” she said. “You get going on it, and you lose yourself.”
But in early April, an unexpected opportunity came her way because of COVID-19. As a member of The Batik Guild, which is based out of the United Kingdom, she has always wanted to attend its annual meeting, but one thing or another has always prevented her.
This year, the guild had to move the meeting online because of COVID-19, so Metzger finally was able to attend and see the faces, albeit on a screen, of artists from around the world whose names she knows well.
“I feel a little more connected to everything,” she said.
‘I AM CREATING ... AROUND EVERYTHING ELSE’
Nancy Lewis had two goals for May.
No. 1: Raft and paint in the Grand Canyon. That trip was canceled.
No. 2: She and Montrose artist Lewis Williams would ride bikes to Denver for the PACE 2020 (Plein Air Convention & Expo), stopping to paint along the way and being filmed for a documentary.
That paint and ride was postponed until August and the destination is now Santa Fe, New Mexico.
So May didn’t exactly start off the way Nancy Lewis wanted, thanks to COVID-19 and the changes it has brought. One of those changes was the addition of Lewis’ 93-year-old mother-in-law and her dog to the Palisade home shared by Lewis and her husband, Randy Fay.
“So I am creating, but it is around everything else,” she said. “I’ve given myself permission to leave the house and go biking with my painting equipment and have that alone time.”
She goes through her neighborhood and finds spots to paint, she goes to Riverbend Park or Corn Lake or out to the orchards. Before the April freeze, “I got to paint some peach trees in the far distance,” she said.
When taking off on her touring bike, she packs more portable watercolors instead of oils. With watercolors she feels like she “in training.”
“It’s like the coronavirus. You never know the results you’re going to get,” she said.
When not on her bike, she paints at home, where she moved much of her equipment when the Blue Pig Gallery in Palisade had to temporarily close its gallery as well as studios, spaces she and other area artists continue to pay rent for. “I love Blue Pig Gallery, and I’ve been there for many years,” said Lewis, who was hopeful patrons would remember the gallery.
While painting at home, she recently finished a watercolor inspired by a February trip to the Hawaiian island of Lanai, which she toured via tandem bike and camping gear.
She was born and raised on the ocean, and that trip offered the chance to be close to waves again, which was nice, she said, especially considering that COVID-19 arrived in the valley not long after she got home.
For now, though, she paints her memories and en plein air and stays in shape for that August ride.