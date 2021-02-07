Terrye Kanellis has served with the Salvation Army around the country — from Alaska to Hawaii — to helping with disaster services in Missouri, for the past 35 years.
However, no place in the United States has kept her around quite like Grand Junction.
Kanellis has been a Corps Sergeant-Major with the Salvation Army for her past 15 years with the organization, giving her the responsibility of the corps itself, the church, the church’s finances, the spiritual life of its adult members and taking an active role in worship services. She was heavily involved in the region’s Adult Rehabilitation Program before it was ended in 2018 because of a lack of funds. She’s been an officer with the Grand Junction Corps since 1991.
“There’s always been a family atmosphere and I feel like I’ve been included as part of that family,” she said. “This has always been a place where I’ve found a place of solace.”
Even when she was working for the Salvation Army in Estes Park for three years, responsible for overseeing the dining room when it came to staffing and meals, she was consistently made aware that she could return to the Western Slope at any time, as she would always be welcomed with open arms, both by her fellow officers and by the community.
“When I was working at the camp for three years, this was a few years ago, every time the officer came to camp, he’d be like, ‘You know, there’s always a home in Grand Junction for you,’ ” Kanellis said. “‘You’re always a part of our family.’ That made me cry every time he said that. I was like, ‘Oh, I need to go home.’ ”
Kanellis’ path to the Salvation Army in 1985 was filled with turbulence and spiritual misguidance. Today, she’s a longtime born-again Christian whose daily work comes in church.
When she was convinced to see what the Salvation Army was all about, she was anything but. In her youth, she was an active Satanist.
Once she was invited by some Salvation Army officers’ kids to work at the Redwood Glen camp in Loma Mar, California, however, she left the Satanist lifestyle, and all of the accompanying substance abuse, behind her forever.
“I was doing drugs and alcohol and I stopped doing drugs and alcohol and, three months after I was doing drugs and alcohol, I was doing Christmas,” Kanellis said. “It was kind of strange, to go from that to that. ... The spirit was in the people that I saw around me and I wanted that, so I decided I was going to go to the Salvation Army church, and I just saw such a different spirit. I decided that Satanism just wasn’t for me.”
“ I wanted to follow what God had for me.”
Her first role with the Salvation Army was as a youth director, helping kids with their spiritual needs. She then attended the seminary school, which the organization’s captains all go through, for 2 years to become an officer.
Since then, she’s traveled around the nation, almost entirely its western half, to help in whatever ways she’s been able. In Grand Junction, however, she almost immediately felt that she had found a place she could stay in the long-term.
It didn’t take Kanellis long to establish strong bonds with Western Slopers.
“When I first got here, there was one kid who kind of adopted me; she was an officer, and the Salvation Army moved me to Billings, Montana, after a couple years that I was here,” Kanellis said. “It was really kind of funny because I was together with this kid all the time. I was on the plane and they were moving me and they were asking her, ‘Why didn’t you go with your mother?’ and she was like, ‘She wasn’t my mother.’ That’s how close we were. I was on the plane and we didn’t have a proper chance to say goodbye. That was in the day when you could go to the terminal. Her dad got her out of school and brought her to the airport and they pulled me off the ... plane so she could say goodbye.”
Kanellis was in Grand Junction for this past Christmas season, helping the corps navigate their commitments to helping people in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, in addition to helping with distribution in Delta and Montrose. The organization, like many others, had to rely heavily on drive-thru formats for its events.
She praised the Grand Junction Corps’ flexibility in working with more than 900 local families, a drastically larger number than 2019, during the holiday season, as well as the help they got from Toys for Tots.
“Normally, we would want people to come, to shake their hands, to talk with them, and we weren’t able to do that this year,” Kanellis said. “I think flexibility was a big word for us this year. I think that we have to learn and grow with each year. God has ordained us to help those who are in need, and yet, the government has put restrictions on us and we have to figure out how to meld the two.”
Kanellis has written two books: “Me”, an autobiography, and “Me 1/2”, a collection of poetry. She’s currently writing her third book, “Me Too”, a Christian devotional book for “those who have come from trauma.”