Angelica Schiesser was a little surprised her mini-venture into the COVID-19 donation realm took off like it did.
She was scouring the Grand Junction Mutual Aid Facebook page looking for ways she could give back to the community.
That's when she noticed someone had offered a basket of free items, so she decided to create a “lending library food bank” at her Orchard Mesa home.
She stocked some shelves in her front yard with some non-perishable items and put up a sign.
Those items, rather quickly, vanished, but at the same time, more items were donated. Suddenly, she had quite the operation going, taking the donated items and replacing the items that people took.
“It’s not much work, it kinda takes care of itself,” Schiesser said. “I tell people, it’s not a trade, if you need something, take it, don’t worry about leaving something as a trade.”
But the donations consistently come in and Schiesser keeps the overstock inside the house and re-stocks the shelves when items are taken.
“I get donations a few times a day,” she said. “I really wasn’t expecting it to be much when I started it.
“Then I started getting more donations than I could give away.”
But every donation ends up on the free shelf eventually. As soon as there’s room, Schiesser picks a few items and puts them out for people to grab.
“It started off when I was getting things from the store, I wasn’t able to get some things (sold out), but there was stuff I could get, and we just wanted to make sure that any extras we had, we could give to people who needed them.”
The shelves were filled with the standard things — canned goods, dry food, apple juice, cookies — and not just the cheap stuff.
“We had a big bag of Oreos,” she said with a laugh.
There was even a gasp-creating items that were donated — toilet paper.
Schiesser lives near the corner of B 1/2 and 29 Road.
She’s a mother of two — Chloe, 14, and Aspen is 2 1/2, Chloe even made the sign for the operation.
Schiesser said her husband Brad is proud of the venture.
“He thinks it’s really cool that my little thing turned into a big thing, literally over night,’ she said.