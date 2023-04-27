Mesa County Valley School District 51 in Western Colorado is facing a new challenge as the rise of artificial intelligence (AI) technology is raising concerns about academic integrity. With students having access to more resources for cheating than ever before, educators are struggling to keep up with the rapidly evolving landscape of AI and its potential impact on the classroom.
That opening paragraph was not written by a human.
To provide an example of the text-generating capabilities of AI technology, ChatGPT, an AI program trained to follow a prompt and provide a detailed response, was prompted to write the opening paragraph for a story about District 51 adjusting to this new technological frontier.
AI can generate images on command, with an AI-generated image winning the top prize at last September’s Colorado State Fair art competition. It can generate voices of people who have enough audio clips of themselves available, a utility that’s largely been used for internet memes so far but carries complex legal implications for the near future.
Most concerning to schools nationwide is ChatGPT, which could be used to generate essays on any topic in seconds. Many districts are grappling with how this technology can be used to bypass assignments, including Mesa County Valley School District 51.
“I think what we’re experiencing right now is an evolution in technology that no one really knows where it’s going to go. I think that we’ve got to monitor it. I think we’ve got to take a look at the capabilities of it and make sure we’re using it in the most responsible way,” District 51 Executive Director of Technology Dan Burke said.
“ChatGPT has become kind of a problem for us right now as far as combating plagiarism in our ELA (English Language Arts) classes. Teachers would like to have a tool to be able to test to see if something was written in ChatGPT, but frankly, there’s just nothing right now that can identify machine language. There’s a couple of tools that claim they can do it, but they have a very low percentage rate of catching anything. Colleges are battling with it.”
D51 Superintendent Brian Hill said that the district has been aware of the advancements in AI throughout its development, with Burke and the district’s IT department tasked with providing the district with updates on new technology.
“AI is definitely at the forefront right now. While I’m not an expert on any of it, I feel like when you have advances in technology, if you’re going to spend your efforts on trying to stop something like that, it’s probably a losing game,” Hill said. “For us, we look at how we learn as a system how to utilize new technology best and how we teach our students to use it responsibly. Instead of fighting back against it, just taking the time to learn the advancements in technology and ensure that our student body uses it in a responsible manner would be very important for us.”
Burke said that, to combat potential cheating on assignments using ChatGPT or any other AI program that can generate text using examples from across the internet, D51 schools have implemented the “version history” feature on Google documents, allowing teachers to check document history to see if, for example, an assignment became a multi-page document in a matter of seconds.
However, this strategy isn’t guaranteed to be effective.
“It gives (teachers) some kind of idea, but again, that doesn’t tell you that a kid didn’t just copy and paste it from something else that they wrote,” Burke said. “There’s going to be some open conversations with some students. We’re blocking the ChatGPT site from a school district standpoint, but when kids go home to their own networks or use their phones, that’s their own network that they pay for and we have no control over that.”
WHAT WILL TEACHERS DO?
D51 educators have access to programs that identify identical bodies of language, making spotting plagiarism a relatively simple process. However, finding out whether an essay was completed by AI is far more complicated, if not nearly impossible as things currently stand.
Because ChatGPT searches the internet and uses many available examples, the text it generates is technically original and can’t be traced with plagiarism-detecting programs, as there will not be identical writing to be found anywhere. The solution to this, Burke said, might be an old-school approach to assignments.
“What I think you’ll see a lot of ELA teachers do is they’ll start having kids write their writing out on pencil and paper for a while,” Burke said. “My daughter’s in ninth grade and she’s actually done that a few times and she said, ‘Boy, that’s really kind of hard,’ and I said, ‘Well, we used to do that in my day.’ So they may have to go to doing essays and stuff like that on paper. We’re looking at the future, and if there comes a good tool for detecting it, we’ll definitely want to implement that as a tool for our teachers, but what we don’t want to do is give them false positives and have students on the defensive.”
Until a reliable tool for detecting AI-generated text is available, the district is emphasizing caution in how to approach the rise of AI and how that makes its way into the classroom.
“You have to be real careful with what you implement right off the bat because I don’t want to wrongfully accuse someone who’s worked their tail off on an assignment,” Burke said.
“I think what we’re finding is that this is all just brand-new and so big. The implications of ChatGPT in day-to-day jobs are gigantic. Even in the technology field, there’s a lot of things we could do with it, and when it gets more mature, we will. Writing code, programming code, it’s going to be able to do a lot of things. We’re just now about to get into it. Some of the things that makes me a little nervous is we have (Elon Musk) and a couple of those guys saying, ‘Hey guys, be careful with this AI. It could be dangerous.’ ”
BENEFITS OF AI?
While the Wild, Wild West of AI can be daunting for the school district to explore, both Burke and Hill acknowledged that, in time, this technology could be used to help the district with its operations by streamlining processes.
The technology just needs to advance a little bit more for the district to be comfortable utilizing it and, ultimately, benefiting from it.
“Once it gets going and they get the machine learning running correctly to where it’s pretty much an algorithm that allows the machine to start learning itself, I think it’ll be really helpful, especially with school districts,” Burke said. “Look what we’re going through right now with consolidations. If you have something that can do real-time machine learning and you put an equation to it and it can solve it, we can be scheduling bus routes with it. The sky’s the limit with this thing. I just think we’ve got to sit back a little bit and see where it goes. It’s our responsibility to make sure we’re using it correctly. I feel there will be a lot of great uses with it, but that will all be with maturity with the product and when we decide to bring it on.”