The Grand Junction Police Department’s evidence technicians handle, on average, 1,600 items of evidence each month.
They never know what will be in their possession on any given day.
Trent Rundquist, crime lab supervisor, has sometimes been tasked with identifying individuals using only bloody gloves, fingers or severed hands.
“One thing I’ve learned in this job is you never know what’s going to come in,” Rundquist said. “With that, you’ve got to be really creative in how you’re going to process it, how you’re going to find whatever evidence is actually on it, whether you’re going after DNA, you’re going after fingerprints, you’re going after gunshot residue. All sorts of different things, but we’ve got to find a creative way to find that result that the officers are looking for.”
The handling of evidence is one of the most important responsibilities of law enforcement, which is why all evidence technicians with the Police Department have been certified as forensic investigators, trained in the collection of evidence, photography, blood stain pattern analysis and the use of FARO 3-D scanners, devices that provide three-dimensional image documentation to preserve crime scenes and collect evidence, often in cases involving shootings.
The way the crime lab does its job determines the effectiveness with which the Grand Junction justice system performs, so its members undergo monthly forensic investigation training sessions.
THE EVIDENCE
PROCESS
First, police secure the scene of a crime and collect evidence, unless it’s a larger or more complicated scene, in which case they’ll call the evidence technicians to investigate the scene and take evidence. Evidence technicians can usually take their time at the scene, but circumstances might force them to speed up the process and rush back to the station with what they’ve gathered.
For example, if rainy or windy conditions exist and the crime scene is outdoors, they must move quickly to gather fingerprints before they wash away or relevant documents before they blow away.
“Sometimes, we have to wait for a search warrant, so that can be time-consuming for that, but we have to follow everything appropriately before we collect any evidence,” said technician Christine Camp.
When the crime scene is small enough, officers bring evidence in themselves and turn it over to the crime lab without requesting forensic investigators.
Occasionally, the lab will use its right-of-refusal on items if evidence technicians don’t like how they’re packaged or if they don’t know what kind of item is packaged, coordinating with officers for corrections in handling.
“Like wet evidence, if it were to go into a plastic bag, it could mold, so we try to make sure that goes into paper so it stays as pristine as possible,” Camp said.
Different types of evidence are kept in various forms of containment, then stored in the crime lab’s lockers.
Arson bags prevent any gases from leaking and are stored in cans, needles and weapons are held in boxes, and plastic and paper bags are used for dry and wet items, respectively.
For example, if a gun at a crime scene has been sitting in water and is determined to be evidence, the water must also be collected, as removing the gun from the water would result in immediate rusting.
Nothing from the crime scene can be changed or compromised.
In some gruesome instances, the crime lab must use its biological fluid dryer to dry fluids such as blood on pieces of evidence that have been delivered by one of the Grand Valley’s hospitals or the Mesa County Coroner’s Office.
“When there are scenes where people have injuries or any way that they can get biological fluid, we actually put them in here so that they dry,” said evidence technician Kara Bynum. “Once it’s dry, I remove everything and I individually package these items separately so that they don’t cross-contaminate each other. Each locker gets an individual floor liner and filter, and I have to remove everything from the system and deep-scrub, sanitize, kill all of the DNA that’s in here.
“This can be a pretty interesting locker.”
The crime lab’s storage of evidence isn’t limited to an organized collection of guns, drugs, documents and blood-stained clothes.
Evidence technician Kelly Clingman said that the crime lab has also gathered 225,000 different files from officers’ body-worn cameras since June 2019.
Additionally, the department employs digital forensic analysts who, among other duties, help track and store digital evidence.
Weekly, the Police Department will take items that need testing to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation. This testing can include firearm testing, DNA testing, fingerprint testing, chemistry testing or drug testing. The items are then returned to the Police Department.
Two types of items are kept from crime scenes: evidence and found property.
Lead evidence technician Alexandra Ogle said the department does its best to return possessions to their owners if possible, stating, “We don’t want to keep their stuff.”
“The found property and safekeeping, if we know the owner and are able to contact them, we make sure to send a letter to either their last-known address or, if we see that they’re in custody, we give a letter to the jail so they know we have their property, so we can get it back to them,” Camp said. “We hold those items for 60 days. After that, they’ll either be destroyed or sent to auction.”
When it comes to the retention of evidence, the time that items are held depends on the severity of the crime and the status of the person who has been accused or convicted.
“Most felonies are three years, misdemeanors are 18 months, petty offenses are sixth months and then there’s different categories like traffic accidents or fatal accidents,” Camp said. “If they’re unsolved, we hold (the evidence) forever. If they have a suspect and the suspect has gone to court and has been convicted, we have to hold the evidence — all the evidence in a homicide case — for the life of the defendant.
“If a person has gone through court and been sentenced and all that, then we can get rid of that evidence before the three years. We can give it back to them, destroy it, whatever needs to be done with it. That’s the same for petty crimes.”