Homeless people rest in the shade inside of Emerson Park on Tuesday, the same day Whitman Park was closed to the public. Emerson Park is located about four blocks west of Whitman Park between 9th and 10th streets along Ute and Pitkin avenues.
Larry Robinson/The Daily Sentinel
A City of Grand Junction employee picks up bags of clothes left behind inside Whitman Park after it was fenced off Tuesday morning.
Larry Robinson/The Daily Sentinel
Dale Shrull
On the last day that Whitman Park was open to the public, on Monday, the park was fill of people who didn’t have homes and their belongings.
After the city of Grand Junction’s indefinite closure of Whitman Park, a common gathering place for people experiencing homelessness in Grand Junction, residents are wondering whether that decision will have rippling effects on other parks.
Lee Revelle, a volunteer with Solidarity Not Charity, said the community meal that was formerly hosted at Whitman Park on Saturdays will move to Emerson Park.