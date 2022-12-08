The Hughes family pulled up to St. Mary's Medical Center on Wednesday afternoon in a car packed from floorboard to ceiling with hundreds of bags containing gifts of all sorts.
This is the eighth year that the family has made it their mission to bring whatever joy and Christmas cheer they can to kids and their families who are spending the holiday season in the hospital. After all, they know exactly how it feels to spend Christmas in a hospital for their own child.
Mandy and Paul Hughes discovered while their second daughter was in utero that she was going to be born with a congenital heart condition called tricuspid atresia, in which the valve that controls blood flow from one chamber of the heart to another doesn't form at all.
The Hughes chose to remain hopeful about their daughter's future. That's why when Aubrie was born, they chose Hope for her middle name.
Aubrie Hope spent nearly the first half-year of her life in the Children's Hospital Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus in Aurora. She's since undergone three open heart surgeries and 11 other operations.
Mandy and Paul have spent every moment they can with her along her medical journey.
“I feel really lucky about that,” Aubrie Hope said. “My family is really tight and I'm so grateful to have my family here to support me.”
After they spent Aubrie Hope's first Christmas in the hospital, Mandy and Paul were inspired to bring the holiday spirit to the hospitals in their home region: the Grand Valley. They call the annual initiative "Hope for the Holidays."
“We know what it's like to be in the hospital during these times and it's not fun,” Mandy said. “We were given so many care packages and it was a huge blessing to us, so the first year, I was like, 'We need to do this for other people.' It just kind of became a tradition for us to continue delivering these care packages and bringing a little bit of joy and hope to people in the hospital.”
Every year since, Aubrie — now eight years old — and Mary, Paul and their older daughter, 10-year-old Olivia, have relied on gift and monetary donations from their friends and the Western Slope community to distribute to families at St. Mary's Medical Center and Community Hospital.
This year was their biggest year yet. Ruff'n It Resort and Daycare donated hundreds of drawstring bags that the Hughes filled with snacks, coloring books, crayons and toiletries. In addition to the approximately 300 purple drawstring bags, the Hughes also brought 15 larger bags filled with gifts for boys, girls and babies.
The family, aided by volunteers, spent all day Saturday shopping for supplies — in the midst of the chaos of everyone else's holiday-season errands, with Mandy saying she “cried over crayons” at one point.
Once they finally had all of their materials, they stored all of the gifts at Monument Ridge Elementary School in Fruita, where Mandy serves as a special education teacher and Paul serves as a physical education teacher.
“Our amazing community is fabulous,” Mandy said.
“We usually start in mid-October with asking for donations. They can purchase items and send them to me on Amazon, we get monetary donations, and we get to go shopping for all of the items we have here. Another heart family actually owns Ruff'n It Resort and they have donated the bags the last three or four years, which is also incredible and we're super grateful for that. Our community really steps up for this every year and I'm very grateful we've been able to do this for the last eight years.”
On Wednesday, after the family dropped off roughly 100 gift bags at Community Hospital, they unloaded the rest at St. Mary's Medical Center. Volunteers then took the bags to the various pediatric departments of the hospital and nurses distributed the gifts to the little boys and girls spending their holiday season in hospital rooms.
The Hughes believe this yearly tradition has not only brightened the holiday-season outlook for hundreds of families but has also brought their own family closer together.
“I feel like giving back to others has really impacted us as a family because just hearing them talk about it and what it means to them and what they hope to get out of it, it's something they enjoy going shopping for and they enjoy bagging; for us as a family, having experience in the hospital during the holidays, we understand that it's crummy,” Mandy said. “We just hope that this kind of gives someone a little bit of hope and joy and that it helps them in any way possible.”
Even at her young age, Aubrie Hope understands the poignancy of how her family's mission reflects their own experiences — and exemplifies why her parents chose the middle name for her that they did.
“It makes me feel really happy to help other kids who don't really get anything happy on the holidays, so it just makes me really feel like I love doing this,” Aubrie Hope said.