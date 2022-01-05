Grand Rivers Humane Society staff and Kokopelli Animal Hospital teamed up to deliver a Christmas miracle for a group of cats.
On Christmas Eve, Grand Rivers Humane Society staff responded to a post on Facebook asking for help with five cats stranded in the snow, according to a GRHS press release.
The cats were delivered from Clifton to the humane society that evening after a neighbor moved and left all five out in the snow, GRHS cat advocate Willow Harriman said.
All five cats were placed in foster homes. Two of them, kittens, should be ready for adoption soon, according to Harriman. Another, a Siamese, is adjusting to his new life and one more is being monitored to see if she is pregnant, before she is spayed.
One of them, named Kayla, was pregnant and went into labor Thursday, according to the release.
Kayla was taken to Kokopelli Animal Hospital, where she delivered two premature kittens and three via emergency C-section after another kitten, which was three times as large as the other kittens due to a rare birth defect, got stuck during the birthing process and died.
Of the six kittens in the litter, four have now died, according to Humane Society President Nan McNees.
Two of the kittens are alive, however, McNees said, and mom is doing well.
The other cats in foster care are also doing well, Harriman said.
None of the kittens would have survived if they had not been rescued from the snow on Christmas Eve, according to the release. “There’s no doubt,” Harriman said.