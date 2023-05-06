Theo Stack, 4, sits in the belly of the humpback chub before descending the slide of the new playground piece at Riverfront at Dos Rios. The centerpiece of the new playground is a unique piece of equipment that doubles as a sculpture of a humpback chub, a rare fish native to the Colorado River Basin.
Crews finishing construction of the new play equipment at the Dos Rios development in late April.
The Riverfront at Dos Rios playground, including the fish-inspired piece of equipment, opened to the public April 28.
Theo Stack,4, enoying spending time in the new playground equipment.
Theo Stack, 4, enjoying the new playground equipment at Dos Rios development
There’s something fishy about the new playground at the Riverfront at Dos Rios development.
The centerpiece of the new playground is a unique piece of equipment that doubles as a sculpture of a humpback chub, a rare fish native to the Colorado River Basin.
The sculpture, which opened to the public April 28, was developed by the city of Grand Junction and Summit Recreation, a Grand Junction-based vendor for Kompan, a commercial playground manufacturer.
Grand Junction Parks and Recreation Director Ken Sherbenou said the idea came about through interviews with Summit, which started about a year ago.
“We had seen their offerings showing some fish representations on playgrounds,” Sherbenou said.
Out of that process came the idea of modeling a piece of playground equipment after a local endangered fish.
Sherbenou said variations of the sculpture based on each of the Upper Colorado River Basin’s four endangered fish species was tried.
Those species are the humpback chub, bonytail chub, Colorado pikeminnow and razorback sucker. The humpback chub was selected because it was easier for the sculpture to reflect the fish’s features.
The humpback chub, which scientists believe evolved about 3.5 million years ago, is found only in fast-water canyons in the Colorado River Basin such as Westwater Canyon and Cataract Canyon in Utah.
It is characterized by the titular hump that rises just behind the heads of adults. Humpback chubs can grow up to 18 inches and weigh up to 2.5 pounds.
Summit Recreation Project Manager Megan Benter said watching the sculpture come together was “fantastic.”
Benter noted that because the humpback chub sculpture was a custom job, it’s the only piece of playground equipment of its kind in the world.
“It was a really awesome project,” Benter said. “Really exciting that it’s in our backyard.”
The overall cost of the sculpture was $369,000, and installation took about two weeks. So far the public has reacted swimmingly to the new playground.
“We basically had kids right there ready to go after installation,” Sherbenou said.
The city isn’t done developing that part of Dos Rios yet, either, with a splash pad eventually planned to go near the playground.
CHUB EFFORT SWIMMING UPSTREAM
Grand Junction’s connection to the Humpback Chub made a splash nationally in 2019 when Grand Junction native Ian Lummis started an effort to change the name of the local minor league baseball team (then the Grand Junction Rockies, now the Grand Junction Jackalopes) to the Grand Junction Humpback Chubs.
Lummis’ effort was met with a negative reaction from the team, which tweeted in part, “The GJ Rockies are not considering changing their name and never have. We are owned by a group led by the Colorado Rockies and having a team on the West Slope helps build their brand. Suggesting we would be called the GJ ‘Chubs’ is offensive.”
Seeing the humpback chub put into the public’s consciousness in a positive way was a pleasant surprise, Lummis said.
“I think it’s good to see people locally in Grand Junction see the value in the humpback chub thing,” Lummis said.
Efforts to promote awareness of endangered fish should be celebrated, Lummis said.
The humpback chub was classified as endangered in the 1970s because of damming and human water use changing the water flow.
According to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, recovery efforts include: “restoring river flows through water release from reservoirs, removing non-native predators and introducing humpback chub to new locations across its native range.”
The humpback chub was reclassified as threatened in 2021, as efforts to manage and conserve the population have seen some success.
“I’m glad someone can see the cool, unique thing we have,” Lummis said.
Lummis, who now lives on the Front Range, said he plans to go see the sculpture next time he’s in town. “I hope people see it and are excited as I am,” he said.