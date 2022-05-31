“Lest we forget those who made the ultimate sacrifice to God and country.”
These sentiments that David Callahan, Colorado director of the Division of Veterans Affairs, offered during Monday’s Memorial Day ceremony perhaps explains why several hundred area residents filled the Veterans Memorial Cemetery of Western Colorado.
Cemetery Administrator Angela Ingalls told the large audience to “think of the impacts that each one of these veterans have made on our lives.”
Keynote speaker Laura Clellan, adjutant general of Colorado, said that since the Revolutionary War, more than 1,275,000 veterans have given their lives to preserve our freedoms, with 7,000 of them dying in the War on Terrorism since 9/11.
“Liberty is not freely gained or preserved,” Clellan said. “We should remember the sacrifices of our heroes. People leave a footprint and contribution that makes a difference. We should freely enjoy this day with gratitude for those who can’t join us because they have served.”
Clellan added that veterans need support physically, mentally and spiritually when they return from active duty and adjust to civilian life. She said ways to support our military personnel include listening to their stories, hiring them for employment and volunteering in veteran service organizations.
State Sen. Ray Scott said veterans deserve our respect. He added that respect for the country, flag, God, neighbors and senior citizens needs to return.
“No other country provides for life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness,” he said. “For that sacrifice, we must all be thankful and grateful. You (veterans) have protected and given your life for us. You have my respect.”
State Rep. Janet Rich said we should be “forever grateful to our veterans and honor those who lost their lives.”
She added: “Bravery never goes out of fashion and that we should all strive to live up to the examples of selfless patriots.”
Jim Doody, founder of Western Slope Vietnam Memorial Park in Fruita, presented an American flag to Kelly McCarty, a Colorado flag to Selah Long and a Prisoners of War flag to Robert Burk- holder. He mentioned that Vietnam veterans Tom Doody and Marshall Davis were the inspiration for the memorial park.
Area veterans were also recognized for their service during the 75-minute ceremony while music was provided by Rocky Mountain Scots and the trio of Michelle, Victoria and Selah Long.
Ingalls thanked those who helped make improvements to the cemetery, including a bronze eagle created by Scott Shaffer. It was placed after the ceremony.
Grand Junction resident Betty Ritter said this was her first time attending a Memorial Day ceremony and she found it “very impressive and very interesting” while attendee Justin Haws from Grand Junction said “the ceremony was fantastic and very meaningful.”
Fruita resident Alice Keogh Moore said, “I think it’s wonderful to recognize the day itself. The remembrance of all the military and the people that have served our country to make things better for us.”
Mesa County veterans officer Anthony Lee also attended the event. “It was a beautiful ceremony and great to see such a large audience out to remember our veterans,” he said.