Freedom isn’t free.
It’s the message that always resonates on Nov. 11.
Several hundred residents came out to the Western Slope Vietnam War Memorial Park in Fruita on Thursday for a ceremony that started at 11:11 a.m.
The unique start time was to recognize Nov. 11 — Veterans Day — and people came to attend a special Veteran’s Day ceremony to honor the sacrifices of service men and women.
During the hourlong ceremony, which was also attended by U.S. Rep Lauren Boebert, R-Silt, the Posting of the Colors were presented by the Grand Valley Combined Honor Guard and Rocky Mountain Scots. Michelle, Victoria and Selah Long sang the National Anthem and “God Bless The USA” and Leonard MacLeod and the Rocky Mountain Scots played “Scotland the Brave”, “Going Home” and “Amazing Grace.”
Retired Navy Chaplain Rev. John Foreman gave the invocation and benediction. A moment of silence was observed for prisoners of war, and for service members missing in action and killed in action .
Division of Veterans Affairs Director David Callahan spoke about the challenges veterans face after their tour of duty, including exposures to toxins, suicide and homelessness.
“One veteran suicide is too much,” Callahan said. “No veteran should have to fight for the care and service they deserve.”
Keynote speaker Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Steven Rich said when he graduated high school, going to Vietnam was the last thing on his mind. He eventually became a volunteer mission instructor and supported the troops on the ground until he was honorably discharged from the service. He said 58,000 soldiers died in Vietnam giving their lives for the cause and their courage, sacrifice and dedication to duty needs to be remembered.
Attendees applauded when Rich mentioned that the chaotic withdrawal of troops in August from Afghanistan “in no way represents the courage, bravery and sacrifice” of individuals who serve. “Never forget those who paid the ultimate sacrifice,” he said.
Jim Doody, founder of the Western Slope Vietnam War Memorial Park said the Western Slope Vietnam War Memorial was built out of love through the community 18 years ago.
American flags were presented to Betty Stringer, Melissa Gates, and veteran Gilbert Lujan, who served in Vietnam from 1968-69 as a combat medic, and others were specially recognized for their volunteer acts of service.
Grand Valley Combined Honor Guard performed the rifle volley taps near the end of the moving ceremony.
“It was very well attended,” attendee Jim Kirk said. “Very respectful (ceremony). Our country needs to get back to where we respect our country’s (heritage).”
Kirk, who served in the Army Special Forces Division from 1968-1971 has a grandson serving in South Korea with the Marines and his brother, Dan, is a veteran of the Navy.
Attendee Corbin MacCloed said, “It was honorable in remembrance of our fallen and current veterans.”