The line of people marching through downtown Grand Junction to support law enforcement was anything but thin on Saturday.
Hundreds marched from the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office to the Grand Junction Police Department before ending at the Convention Center for a Blue Lives Matter rally. They waved Thin Blue Line and American flags in support of local law enforcement.
“I think police lives are under attack, I think all lives are under attack, and I think that all lives matter,” said Linda Southam, one of the marchers. “We need to stop hurting each other, and I want the police to know that I support them. If someone assaults me, who’s the first person I call? The police.”
As the crowd marched they chanted “I back the blue’’ and “Blue Lives Matter” as men in black clothing, some in tactical vests, blocked traffic to allow people to cross the street. The rally, organized over social media, attracted people with signs proclaiming different causes.
Many waved campaign signs for President Donald Trump, while a family of four held homemade “All Lives Matter” signs.
The unifying cause of it all was to support the police, and that’s what many wanted to focus on.
Greg Geer led the pack holding a Thin Blue Line flag, a black-and-white American flag with a single blue line. He wants the public to take “absolutely nothing” from his presence.
“This is personal. I’m not trying to change other people’s minds or sway any opinions. I’m just out to show my support for the Grand Junction Police Department,” he said.
Sarah Covell, sporting an American flag shirt and shorts, echoed fears that Geer and many of her peers have about defunding police.
Cities such as Philadelphia, Minneapolis, Portland and Hartford, Connecticut, have cut police department funding to reallocate the money into other social programs. The phrase, though, has become a controversial one. An Axios-SurveyMonkey poll found that 53% of over 6,000 Americans were opposed to “Defunding the Police” but that number dropped to 51% against and 47% for the essence of the phrase.
“They’re our first line of defense. Without police, society would not be safe,” Covell said. “If anything, we need more funding.”
The march remained peaceful through the end when demonstrators returned to their cars. People such as Southam don’t want the conversation to end there.
“Until we see each other as brothers and sisters, there will always be racism. The only way to stamp that out is to stop looting, stop rioting, stop jerking people out of each other’s cars,” she said. “Let’s sit down and have a conversation and decide what matters. If we need to change laws, then let’s do it. If we need to weed out the bad officers, then I’m all for it. Let’s stop retaliating.”