Warm sunny weather and many residents’ love for diversity and car shows brought out hundreds of area residents to the seventh annual Cesar Chavez Celebration held at Las Colonias on Saturday.
“The turnout has been phenomenal,” Colorado Migrant Education Program Lead Recruiter Ruben Pacheco said. “I’m part of the Cesar Chavez planning commission. This has been amazing.”
Attendee Lane Herrera from Grand Junction said, “This event is wonderful. It’s a cultural event and pro-American and it’s got unity in it.”
This was the first year Grand Junction resident Jessica Martinez attended the celebration.
“I love how diverse the culture is,” Martinez said. “It allows people to come together to celebrate different cultures.”
At approximately 11:30 am, event emcee Ben Gallegos encouraged all attendees to line up for the Cesar Chavez march to show their unity and support for diversity. Leading the march was the Ute Color Guard and Honor Battalion followed by members of Nueva Generacion Folklorico, who performed many Latino dances for the enthusiastic audience.
Committed to the tactics of nonviolent resistance practiced by Mahatma Gandhi and Martin Luther King Jr., Arizona-born Chavez founded the National Farm Workers Association (later the United Farm Workers of America) and won important victories to raise pay and improve working conditions for farm workers in the late 1960s and 1970s.
Eighth grader Hayden Pirela then spoke about Chavez’s fight for the rights of migrant farm workers, which she said, led to bilingual education. Pirela said Chavez was “a victim of (a broken) system and was punished for speaking Spanish in class. He graduated from the 8th grade and then became a full-time migrant farm worker.”
Pirela said things have improved since then. “I have been taught at a young age that everybody matters. (We) celebrate differences and diversity in the community,” she said.
Local resident Dan Robinson gave the presentation of the Cesar Chavez Person of the Year. He said this year’s four nominees were Tracy Gallegos, Micah Espinoza, Monica Hepner and Xavier Francisco Saenz. Robinson said the winner was Saenz, who exemplified “the very definition of courage” and is a model and hero and assisted many homeless teens on the brink of suicide. In response, Saenz simply encouraged the audience “to love everybody, treat others with respect because you don’t know what they are going through.”
Several others presented throughout the celebration. Several food vendors and various community booths were on site for residents to enjoy. There was also a large car show that featured many antiques, including a 1939 Sedan Packard, a 1964 Impala, 1955 and ’56 Bel Air, a 1967 Volkswagen, a 1961 AMC Rambler, and a 1934 Ford.
“I think it’s awesome,” Grand Junction resident Mark Gregg said. “It’s a great car show. A lot of people have a lot of their lives tied up in these.”
Fruita resident Jay Gatsby said,” It’s a real nice car show for the family. It brings everyone together. I liked the fire prevention and control awareness (display) from the Fire Department.” His five-year-old son Giovanni said, “It’s cool. My favorite part was the old vehicles with the open windows (convertibles).”