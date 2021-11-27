Alisha Wenger, executive director of the Community Food Bank, says the biggest challenge at the local food bank is always getting people there for the first time.
The Mesa County Blueprint to End Hunger, a plan put together by the Mesa County Hunger Alliance — a coalition of more than 20 agencies, including Community Food Bank and HomewardBound of the Grand Valley — which was announced in June, includes five goals.
One is to “maximize the enrollment in food assistance programs and expand use of federal nutrition programs for hunger relief.”
One of the ways to do that, according to the blueprint, is to decrease the stigma surrounding assistance programs.
The experience of receiving food assistance is different than people think, according to Wenger. It can be brief and it can be everyone and anyone.
According to Wenger, there’s a misconception about who uses food service programs.
Wenger, who grew up with a single mother with limited resources, said her mother always had a job, but it just wasn’t enough, so the family turned to food assistance programs such as SNAP and food pantries — including, most likely, the one she is now in charge of.
Food pantries like Community Food Bank are a good way to stretch family food budgets, Wenger said. She said she remembers her mom piecing things together when she was a kid.
Being food insecure can affect children’s mentalities, Wenger said. When it’s clear a family doesn’t have resources, it can lead to a whole host of other issues. So why risk it?
One person who won’t be risking it is HomewardBound Executive Director Greg Moore.
Moore, a former pastor in Denver, said he has had a number of experiences, in which he had to use food services to survive, the most recent of which in 2008 when he and his wife lost their jobs on the same day.
“We’d get a box a week and make it last all week,” Moore said. “If not for food boxes, I’m not sure we would be here.”
Moore said he understands circumstances can change dramatically and quickly, despite people making their best efforts.
Moore also said he understands no one really wants to be at a food pantry or receiving benefits.
“It’s OK. Stuff happens and life happens,” he said.
Another issue Wenger runs into is people who don’t take advantage of a service that could help them because they falsely believe they would be taking food out of someone else’s mouth.
“There is enough food to go around,” Wenger said.
People also have preconceived notions of who goes to a food bank, Wenger said, but it’s not who some might think.
Instead of homeless people or people on their last legs, it’s a lot of working families.
“You don’t have to be dire and desperate,” Wenger said.
To help with the perception, she said, the Community Food Bank functions similar to a grocery store. It also partners with local farmers for fresh produce.
“There’s so much agriculture in the valley, and some people have never had a Palisade peach because they can’t afford it,” Wenger said.
She said one of her main goals is growing these efforts. If people are struggling to get food, she said, simplifying the process and getting them excited about the food can be huge.
“It’s super-important to get nutritious food to people,” Wenger said.
“I can tell you I’ll never take another meal for granted in my life,” Moore said.