Highline Lake State Park and Colorado Mesa University were filled with individuals looking to pick up the sport of hunting in the future, taking the first step in that goal.
The two-day hunter's education course on Saturday and Sunday is designed to teach techniques, skills and ethics of hunting.
The classes held during the spring are especially important as hunters want to be eligible for the first draw (a hunter’s “lottery”) to obtain a license for the fall seasons. “We are strategic in the number of hunting licenses for certain game to prevent overharvesting and damaging (wildlife) populations,” Highline State Park Senior Park Ranger Ashlee Wallace said.
Individuals born after Jan. 2, 1949 are required to take a hunter’s education course and pass it in order to obtain a hunter education card, which is a mandatory requirement get a hunting license.
During the course, Wallace said that students learn instruction about wildlife conservation and identification, and rules and regulations of ethical hunting. In addition, participants learn about the safe handling of firearms, and the mechanics behind it.
Wallace said they updated the course about five years ago to include much more interactive and hands-on training to provide a better experience for those who want to hunt.
“Our goal is to create safe, legal and ethical hunters,” Wallace said. “Hunting is one of our best conservation tools and we want our hunters to understand them because they help us in the field.”
Wallace said the classes are open to all ages as long as they can understand the material and pass the test. She added most people who attend the course at Highline State Park are from the Grand Valley, but they sometimes get individuals from Rifle, Montrose and other locations.
Teaching prospective hunters about safe hunting is one of the main messages of the courses.
Prior to 1970, there were an average of 10 fatalities per year in Colorado, and 24 non-fatalities during hunting seasons. Laws were then passed requiring a hunter safety education class, wearing of fluorescent orange clothing (pink is also now allowed) and not permitting any loaded firearm in a motor vehicle. With these laws in place, hunting fatalities were reduced to an average of one per year and eight non-fatal accidents.
“It’s still too many, but a step in the right direction,” Wallace said.
HUNTING PROVIDES FAMILY TIME
As a long-time hunter, Wallace enjoys the activity and the fun aspects that come with it.
“I started hunting with my dad (Michael Wallace) when I was probably 13,” she said. “The first year I went I wasn’t planning to hunt but I loved the family time we had and the friendly competition with my dad. The next year (we discussed) who’d harvest the bigger buck and that was me. Every year, we have the same sort of competition.”
Wallace enjoys teaching the course along with other park rangers Alan Martinez, Howard Asai and Jed Potter.
“I remember when I took a hunter’s education class with my dad,” Wallace said. “It was so much fun to get to spend time with him. And now I get to have a part of opening the door for these kids. It makes me real proud to help the next generation of hunters.”
One of the new generation of hunters is 11-year-old Caprock Elementary student Chase Blaha from Fruita. He said he had never shot a lever action gun before coming to the course.
“My favorite part is learning how to load and handle different guns,” Chase said. “I really want to hunt with (my dad, John Blaha) especially during elk (season). I learned a lot I never knew.” Chase’s dad was present with his son during the training course and he remembered taking the class when he was a youngster.
Eleven-year-old Charles Hatch and his mom Carianne Hatch attended the class together. Carianne has never gone hunting before but decided to she wanted to get her hunting license along with her son Charles, with the goal of trying out the sport.
“Charles has wanted to take a hunter safety for several years,” Carianne said. “I’m not much of a hunter but his dad is. He wants to go hunting with his dad. I think it’s very important for him as well as myself to know what expectations of the field are. Charlie doesn’t know it but he comes from a long line of hunters.”
Charles, a student at Redlands Middle School, reflected on his experience during the first half of the course.
“It’s teaching me how to load different guns and showing me how to shoot them and I’m learning to be safe with them. It’s a fun experience so far.”
Carianne said hunting small and big game is a way of life and provides food for many families.
“The large elk your dad (Andrew Hatch) brought home fed us (a family of six, with four boys) for almost a year,” Carianne told her son Charles.
She also said that she thinks that “wild game taste better than store bought.”
With the hunter’s education card secured, the two will soon to be licensed hunters.