Local hunting outfitter Loren Williams makes his living guiding mostly out-of-state clients on big-game hunts on Grand Mesa.
He’s also a hunter himself, who has seen growing numbers of hunters in popular areas such as Grand Mesa.
While he’s glad to see more interest in hunting, he also shares the concerns of many fellow hunters living in Colorado about crowding, occurring in part because of the amount of big-game hunting licenses Colorado makes available to out-of-state hunters.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife is considering how it might address crowding and concerns by resident hunters about how many licenses are allocated to people living outside the state, when compared to nonresident allocations in other states.
These are contentious issues that involve weighing the economic contributions generated by out-of-state hunters against the importance of protecting opportunities for hunters living here.
It’s a conundrum for Williams, who relies primarily on out-of-state hunters for his business but sees a need for the state to take some sort of action to address the growing hunting pressure, particularly on public lands.
“I’m torn between the two — what’s best for my bottom line and what’s best for my state in the long run,” Williams said in late October, days before his company led a group of clients on a hunting trip starting from the Kannah Creek trail head on Grand Mesa.
BILL REVIVED DISCUSSION
Danielle Isenhart, licensing section manager for Parks and Wildlife, said the Parks and Wildlife Commission has tried to tackle the issue several times during her career.
A bill introduced in the state Senate in 2021 would have prohibited Parks and Wildlife from awarding more than a third of big-game hunting licenses to nonresidents in limited license draws, except in the case of licenses left over from the draws, but the measure didn’t advance in the Senate.
But Isenhart said the bill helped spur a desire by the commission to look at the issue again.
She said the agency has spent the past year involving the public in the matter, through focus groups and a survey.
“We’re trying to strike a balance so that we are supporting our resident hunters, but we also are supporting nonresidents and supporting outfitters and local communities that rely on nonresident hunters to come to Colorado and hunt here,” she said.
According to Parks and Wildlife, an outdoor recreation study conducted for the agency shows that hunting contributes $843 million each year to the state.
The study estimates that big-game hunting specifically contributes more than $600 million in annual economic output in the state, including $374 million from resident hunting and $228 million from out-of-state hunting.
Out-of-state hunters generate more jobs, about 3,300 compared to about 3,000 generated by resident hunters.
Isenhart noted that the agency also charges more for licenses for nonresident hunters, so any reductions in those license sales would mean less money available for wildlife management.
As one example, the fee for a bull or either-sex elk license in Colorado is $57.90 for residents, and $700.98 for nonresidents.
“It’s the nonresident hunters who support your budget,” T. Wright Dickinson, a Moffat County rancher and former county commissioner there, told the commission at its September meeting in Craig.
“You guys have got to take care of them or a resident hunter has to be prepared to pay the kind of license fees that it takes to operate the agency,” said Dickinson.
Mesa County resident and hunter Brandon Siegfried said in an interview that other Western states’ wildlife agencies seem to function fine without relying so much on the higher license fees paid by out-of-state hunters.
“I want Colorado to take care of its resident hunters the way other Western states take care of their hunters, and I don’t think it’s happening,” he said.
He says that public land elk-hunting pressure per acre in Colorado is three times the average for Western states.
One focus of that pressure is on Grand Mesa, home to what Parks and Wildlife calls the E-14 elk herd.
“I quit hunting there years ago because it’s overhunted,” Siegfried said.
For Parks and Wildlife, one of the big licensing-related concerns it is hearing about statewide relates to increased crowding in the early hunting seasons, and especially archery season, because of other hunters and non-hunting recreationists.
This year, it began considering limiting the sale of archery licenses for elk hunting on Grand Mesa, where hunters can buy unlimited, over-the-counter, either-sex licenses across all six game management units.
The agency says the number of archery elk hunters for that herd has nearly doubled over the past decade, resulting in impacts such as reduced harvest success for hunters and changing elk distribution between public and private lands.
“Sometimes it’s just a zoo up on the Grand Mesa,” Siegfried said.
Siegfried points to nonresident hunters as being behind the increase.
He says that since 2014, resident archery elk over-the-counter hunters for the game management units on Grand Mesa are actually down 17%, while nonresident hunters there are up more than 250%.
Isenhart said that statewide, she thinks as many as 60% of over-the-counter archery elk licenses are now being purchased by nonresidents.
In an August memo to the agency commission on the licensing issues, Isenhart and other Parks and Wildlife staff said that limiting or capping over-the-counter archery elk licenses for nonresidents “could address both problems of resident opportunity and crowding.”
But the memo added, “For nonresident hunters, OTC licenses make Colorado an appealing place to visit during hunting season because of the ease of purchase and ability to buy a license without navigating the limited license draw process or having to plan several months in advance.”
The staff recommended maintaining the status quo for now regarding over-the-counter archery elk licenses, and revisiting the issue the next time the agency considers its big-game season structure.
ALLOCATION CONSIDERATIONS
In the case of limited licenses subject to a draw, Colorado takes a multi-pronged approach in terms of allocating licenses between residents and nonresidents.
It allocates 10% of licenses for moose, bighorn sheep and mountain goats to nonresidents, and sets no allocation in the case of bear and pronghorn licenses.
For deer and elk licenses, it allocates 35% to nonresidents in the case of lower-demand limited licenses, and 20% for higher-demand ones. High-demand licenses are ones that required six or more preference points to get a license in a given hunt code based on a 2007-09 average.
A hunt code pertains to the game management unit to which the license applies, along with other factors such as hunting season, species, and species gender.
Preference points increase a hunter’s chances of drawing a limited license in the primary draw. A point is awarded to each applicant who doesn’t draw their first-choice limited license for deer, elk, pronghorn or bear in the primary draw, and points add up per species until an applicant draws a first-choice license.
One possible change the Parks and Wildlife Commission is scheduled to consider late Thursday morning, as part of its meetings Thursday and Friday in Gateway, involves updating the three-year average used for determining when the 80-20 versus 65-35 resident/nonresident allocation should apply.
If the commission follows a staff recommendation, the change would mean the 80-20 split also would apply in the case of hunt codes that now require at least six points to draw a license but didn’t require that based on the 2007-09 average.
Based on past commission direction to staff, the commission is scheduled to consider combining the update of the three-year average with an increase of the high-demand license threshold from six preference points to 10.
That comes in a response to a phenomenon called “point creep” in which it is taking a growing number of points to get a license for some high-demand hunt codes.
But agency staff are recommending keeping the threshold at six points, saying a 10-point threshold would essentially maintain the status quo in terms of resident hunting opportunity.
75-25 SPLIT RECOMMENDED
Staff also are recommending that the agency next year consider a shift as early as 2024 to a simpler, across-the-board 75-25 split for all limited deer and elk licenses, regardless of level of demand, and also applying that split to bear and pronghorn licenses.
Alternatively they recommend applying, as early as 2024, a 90-10 resident/nonresident split for high-demand licenses.
Siegfried wants an across-the-board 10% cap on limited licenses going to nonresidents.
He recently wrote to the commission that nearly all other western states allocate only 10% of big-game tags to nonresidents, in the case of all tags regardless of how long it takes to draw them.
ECONOMICS VERSUS FAIRNESS
At its Craig meeting, the commission heard a number of public comments in support of the Northwest Colorado outfitting and hunting economy that heavily relies on hunters from out of state.
Commissioner Marie Haskett, who herself is an outfitter based in Meeker, also addressed the issue.
She pointed to a map showing where about 16 hunting outfitters operate on national forest in Rio Blanco County and said that between them all, “last year we brought in over $3 million.”
She said she thinks those outfitters rely on more than 90% out-of-state hunting clients.
“That’s just a little picture of the state and how much money that brings into that little economy right there,” she said.
Said Williams, the Mesa County outfitter, “I feel like a lot of things get blamed on nonresidents because that’s low-hanging fruit.
“But at the same time we’re pretty much 50-50 at this point, the residents and nonresidents hunting in the state of Colorado, so if you’re going to start limiting somewhere, I mean, just simply out of fairness you obviously have to start limiting the nonresidents before you would start limiting the residents’ hunting opportunities.”
“My heart and my head go two different directions on this,” Williams said with a nervous laugh. “My bottom line, my business ... says let as many (nonresident hunters) come as much as they want. (But) being a lifelong Coloradan and a public land hunter, at the same time there’s got to be benefits to being a resident, and you know, if you’re going to cut anybody back on opportunity, it probably needs to be the nonresidents.”
Paul Kaufmann, owner of Timberline Sporting Goods in Rifle, said that while some hunters he hears from don’t care one way or the other, others say they’re tired of all the hunting tags going to out-of-state hunters, and that it’s harder for Coloradans to draw tags in their own state than for residents in other states such as Wyoming to draw tags in their home states.
He said he appreciates the out-of-state hunters who come in and account for a big part of his store’s sales this time of year, but he also appreciates the local hunters who are the store’s bread-and-butter customers year-round.
“We want to take care of both sides, both groups of people, but as far as the hunting side of it (and in-state/out-of-state allocations), that’s where it’s hard to find the balance of what do you do there,” he said.