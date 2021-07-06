When the pandemic hit hard in the United States and Colorado starting early last year, Colorado Parks and Wildlife personnel like Travis Duncan had little idea what it would mean for hunting activity and whether to expect applications for 2020 big-game primary draw licenses to go up or down.
Up, resoundingly, the answer turned out to be.
Duncan, an agency spokesman, had wondered to what degree people might want to stay home from fears related to COVID-19, “it turns out more people applied (for draw licenses). More people wanted to get out,” he said.
Hunting was one of numerous outdoor activities people wanted to get out and do more of last year at a time when COVID-19 measures restricted so many activities, particularly indoor ones. Primary draw applications in 2020 in Colorado totaled 649,351, up from 609,360 in 2019.
Primary draw applications are for limited licenses available for specific hunting units and dates for each species.
They’re “for folks looking to get their dream hunt,” Duncan said.
The agency also sells other types of big-game licenses, but the high- volume primary draw count provides a good general indication of interest in big-game hunting in any given year.
NUMBERS STILL STRONG IN 2021
This year’s primary draw applications show interest in hunting continuing to be strong as pandemic- related restrictions ease. Applications rose yet again, to 723,944.
“People want to get out and hunt, fish, visit state parks. We’re busier than ever,” Duncan said.
Besides last year’s increase in primary-draw applications, visitations to state parks soared to about 19.5 million last year from about 14.9 million in 2019. Sales of fishing licenses grew from about 1.13 million in 2019 to about 1.33 million last year.
Resident small game and fishing combination license sales took a huge jump between the two years, rising from 115,738 to 293,975. Duncan noted that small-game licenses have become a qualifying license in Colorado to apply for the big-game draw, which is one factor behind the growing demand for them, but that demand is still one more indication of the overall considerable interest in hunting.
In another indication that the desire to get out and hunt is on the upswing, when it comes to hunter education, Parks and Wildlife certified about 16,500 students in 2019, whereas “in 2020 we certified approximately 29,000 students,” Duncan said.
But he adds, “In 2020, we switched to 100% online only for students 11 and older in response to COVID. We believe removing the need to come for an in-person portion played a large role in the increasing numbers.”
HUNTING INTEREST REMAINS HIGH
Parks and Wildlife switched away from the online-only hunter education at the end of June.
Agency data suggests interest in hunting in Colorado has remained strong during the pandemic even in the case of out-of-state hunters, despite the overall reduction in domestic travel because of COVID-19.
In 2020, Colorado Parks and Wildlife received 217,948 primary draw applications from out-of-state hunters, up from 203,611 in 2019. The number has continued to grow this year, to 269,090.
Howard Cooper, who owns a family ranch east of Meeker where hunters who are typically from out of state pay to hunt each year, is glad that Colorado didn’t move to reduce such hunters last year despite COVID-19.
He said all of the ranch’s hunts sold out last year, with about 40 hunters coming to his ranch, and the ranch’s hunts sold out again this year.
“Hunters, usually they’ll give up a lot of things but they won’t give up hunting,” Cooper said.
He said the ranch was careful last year, making sure everyone was tested for COVID-19 before their trips to the ranch.
“If there were any issues before they came they just didn’t come, but we didn’t have any problems and everybody was healthy. Not a single hunter got COVID,” he said.
ECONOMIC BOOST
Cooper said out-of-state hunters are important to communities such as Meeker because of the money they spend locally at places like sporting goods and grocery stores.
They also pay far more than in-state hunters for big-game licenses, which Cooper said makes them an important source of revenue that improves hunting and fishing in the state despite their representing only about 35% of overall hunters.
Duncan said out-of-state hunters account for about 59% of big-game license sale revenues.
A growing interest in hunting might help explain a continuing increase in the use of Parks and Wildlife’s Cameo Shooting and Education Complex, which opened in late 2018.
As of early May, its attendance topped 12,000 in the prior 12 months, up from 5,542 in the 12 months before that.
As of early June, the facility had taken in more revenue in 2021 than it did in all of 2020, said Walt Proulx, the facility’s manager.
Those numbers may reflect the overall increase in hunting, as more people may be wanting to sharpen their skills at the range before their hunt.
But Proulx thinks something else also may be at work.
“I think there’s as much of the range causing an increase in hunting as there is an increase in hunting causing an increased use of the range,” Proulx said.
He thinks that as some people come to the facility to take advantage of recreational shooting opportunities, they may end up wanting to hunt because they rub elbows with hunters and get excited about the idea.
For others, recreational shooting at the complex may reinvigorate a prior interest in activities like hunting and fishing, he said.
“My gut tells me that they both support each other — that the existence of the facility and the availability of the recreational resource probably stoke the fire for hunting, and vice versa” with the growth in hunting driving up interest in using the range, Proulx said.