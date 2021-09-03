Grand Junction Regional Airport received 0.76 of an inch of rain Wednesday, a record for precipitation on Sept. 1, according to the National Weather Service.
The previous record was 0.5 of an inch, according to meteorologist Dan Cuevas, and was set in 1937.
The heavy rains Wednesday, which led to scattered showers Thursday and expected scattered showers today, were driven up Baja, California, through Arizona and Utah to Colorado by Hurricane Nora, which formed in the Pacific Ocean.
Hurricane Nora formed on Mexico’s west coast last weekend, not to be confused with Hurricane Ida in the Atlantic Ocean, whose impacts have caused considerable damage in the eastern United States.
Although this is the time of year hurricanes can drive moisture into Colorado, it’s not particularly common, Cuevas said.
“It happens every now and then,” he said. “It’s a little unusual but it does happen.”
The rain is expected to give way to four to five days of warmer, drier weather starting this weekend, Cuevas said, with the next chance of moisture near the end of next week.
Grand Junction has received 4.95 inches of precipitation so far in 2021, Cuevas said, which is about three-quarters of an inch less than what would normally have fallen at this time of year.
However, Cuevas said, last year at this time Grand Junction had received less than 3 inches of precipitation, so at least this year is doing better than last year.
Wednesday’s rains temporarily swelled area rivers, with the Colorado River jumping from about 2,500 cubic feet per second on Tuesday to more than 3,400 cfs Wednesday, according to the United States Geological Survey, Colorado Water Science Center gauge near the Colorado/Utah border.
The Weather Service hasn’t received any reports of snow during the storm, Cuevas said.
The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office did not report any calls needing search and rescue or from anyone negatively impacted by the rain.
Earlier this summer, monsoonal rains prompted flash flood warnings locally and, notably, in Glenwood Canyon.
One storm at the end of July led to Mesa County Search and Rescue being called for a group of hikers stranded in Rough Canyon.
The rains continued into August, with 1.55 inches of rain falling during the month — the highest total for August in seven years, according to the Weather Service.
Wednesday’s rain did not lead to any closures in Glenwood Canyon, which was closed for two weeks earlier this summer because of mudslides. Travel was briefly restricted Wednesday evening because of a crash.