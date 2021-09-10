The annual Colorado Association of Transit Agencies (CASTA)/CDOT Fall Conference is starting next week and a new hydrogen fuel cell bus will be displayed outside the Grand Junction Convention Center on Wednesday.
The four-day conference starts Tuesday and will provide training on a variety of topics, including transit management, leadership development, driver safety, system safety, human services issues, mobility, and policy issues.
The hydrogen fuel-cell bus will be displayed in Colorado through a partnership between New Day Hydrogen, LLC, SunLine Transit Agency, New Flyer of America Inc. and Ballard Power Systems. After its stop in Grand Junction, it will move to Denver for the 2021 Zero Emission Bus Conference.
SunLine Transit Agency in Thousand Palms, California, has been using battery electric and fuel cell electric buses for more than 20 years, Lauren Skiver of SunLine Transit Agency said. Skiver will be speaking at the conference.
“Fuel cell buses operate just like our Compressed Natural Gas fleet in range and productivity,” Skiver said in a statement. “We are excited to share our New Flyer fuel cell-electric bus with the Colorado community, I think folks are really going to be impressed!”
New Day Hydrogen plans to build the fueling stations in Colorado to support the deployment of the hydrogen fuel-cell technology. A press release touted the technology for being zero-emission while having quick refueling times.
The bus will be exhibited at the show from 3 to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 15.