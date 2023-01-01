For a midterm election year, politics still managed to take center stage on all levels, from local to state to national.
Locally, there was far more voter interest in who would be the next Mesa County clerk and recorder than in other countywide races, including commissioner. More people ended up voting in the clerk’s race than commissioner, reversing historical trends.
Statewide, last year’s redrawing of legislative district lines created an unprecedented scenario in Western Slope representation, something that bore out in the November elections.
But most surprising of all was the outcome in the 3rd Congressional District, where U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert won by a slim margin. It’s surprising because like legislative districts, congressional districts in Colorado also were redrawn.
The result was that the 3rd District became an even more favorable district for Republicans, going from a plus 5% leaning to one closer to plus 9%.
Regardless, Democrat Adam Frisch nearly toppled the firebrand Boebert, losing by only 546 votes after a mandatory recount because the race was within the 0.5% threshold to trigger one.
In a sense, the outcome of that race highlighted a theme nationwide, one in which Democrats reversed a near 100-year trend in not losing much in a midterm election year despite holding the White House. Traditionally, voters go the opposite way from whichever party holds the presidency, explaining why a red wave was expected during this year’s general election.
“While we hoped for a different outcome, we defied incredible odds with the closeness of this race, and delivered a moral victory for the people of CD3, many of whom crossed party lines to reject extremism with their vote,” Frisch said in a statement earlier this month, after an automatic recount confirmed the race’s results.
“We showed the nation that extremist politicians are not invincible, and that we can come together to have real conversations about issues that are important,” Frisch added. “I am confident that the coalition of Democrats, Republicans and unaffiliated voters we built throughout this campaign to reject hate and extremism in southern and western Colorado will grow into the future.”
While that sounds like Frisch is planning to run again — he’s even created a campaign finance account with the Federal Election Commission for the 2024 election cycle — the Aspen Democrat says he’s not yet ready to commit to running again, at least not yet.
Democrats running in statewide races ended up fairing even better than they did four years ago when they swept all state offices and maintained a majority in the Legislature. That hadn’t happened since the 1930s.
Due to the first legislative redistricting from an independent commission created under Amendment Z that voters approved in 2018, Democrats also managed to create a partisan split in Western Slope representation.
Instead of only holding two House seats this side of the Continental Divide, Democrats now hold four of the seven Western Slope districts.
They also increased their majority in the Colorado House by five seats, going to 46-19 in the 65-member House.
They also picked up three Senate seats, including Senate District 8 in the northwest part of the state, although they lost Senate District 5 because of redistricting, which put Sen. Bob Rankin, R-Carbondale into that seat.
Previously, Vail Democrat Kerry Donovan held it. She’s term-limited and cannot run again, but if she weren’t, she’s now in SD8.
Rankin plans to resign that seat early next month, but will be replaced by another Republican.
In the Colorado Senate, their majority went from 20-15 to 23-12, although one of those pickups occurred when Sen. Kevin Priola of Henderson switched parties months before the November election, going from Republican to Democrat.
Locally, because of the brouhaha over Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters, hundreds more county voters cast ballots in that race than for the sole commissioner seat up for grabs, which Republican Bobbie Daniel eventually won.
There, Republican Bobbie Gross defeated Democrat Jeffrey Waldon and Libertarian Robert Ballard. Gross had lost the GOP primary to Peters when she was elected to the post in 2018 by 1,344 votes.
This year, Gross won the job by a 2-1 margin over both challengers combined.