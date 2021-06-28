Eastbound I-70 finally opened back up through Glenwood Canyon shortly after 3 p.m. Monday following a closure caused by a Sunday mudslide.
Cleanup continued on the westbound lanes and they were expected to reopen sometime Monday night.
The slide occurred near the No Name exit 119 at about 6:45 p.m. Sunday, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation, after a Saturday slide in nearly the same spot that closed I-70 in both directions had been cleaned up.
Saturday, lanes in both directions were closed starting at about 3:15 p.m. Eastbound lanes opened back up by about 8 p.m., with westbound lanes opening later Saturday night.
There were no injuries in either slide, according to CDOT.
Both slides over the weekend had extremely large debris fields. The Sunday slide was estimated to be about 80-feet wide and five feet deep. The Saturday slide was estimated to be about 70 feet wide and five to 10 feet deep.
The mudslides were from last summer's Grizzly Creek Fire that left the area barren of vegetation along the burn scars.
CDOT was hoping for a Monday noon opening of the eastbound lanes, according to Deputy Maintenance Superintendent Fred Cummings, but ran into a couple of clogged drains, which have now been cleared.
"We've got most of the debris flow cleaned up," Cummings said Monday afternoon.
Once the eastbound lanes were open, the resources dedicated to those lanes shifted to helping with the westbound lanes, Cummings said.
During the eastbound closure, traffic was diverted off eastbound I-70 at the west Rifle exit, with through traffic being sent up Colorado 13 through Craig and then across on U.S. 40 through Steamboat Springs, and down Colorado 131 to I-70.
Local traffic was also diverted to U.S. 6 at West Rifle, with motorists traveling to Glenwood Springs able to get back on I-70 at the Canyon Creek exit.
During the closure, CDOT cautioned motorists against going over Cottonwood Pass that connects Eagle and Garfield counties, to get around the closure, as it is open to local traffic only. Cottonwood Pass was closed Monday afternoon, according to the Colorado State Patrol.
Another option for motorists was Independence Pass, which does not allow commercial vehicles or recreational vehicles more than 35 feet long.
Western Colorado residents looking to take the alternate route to the south on U.S. 50 from Montrose to or from the Front Range will also likely find it closed.
U.S. 50 has been closed through Little Blue Creek Canyon between Montrose and Gunnison for maintenance. The closure was briefly lifted because of the Glenwood Canyon closure, but has been reinstated, according to U.S. 50 Little Blue Creek Canyon Improvement Project Public Information Manager Kathleen Wanatowicz.
U.S. 50 is fully open on the weekends, according to the project website, but is closed 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 1:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.-6:30 a.m. weekdays.
CDOT Geohazards Program Manager Bob Group said Monday the main variable in this kind of incident is where the weather events are located. Group said the two drainages that flowed this weekend were right next to each other, and the difference in which one flowed onto I-70 was where each storm cell came through.
"That should show you how sensitive it is," Group said.
Michael Goolsby, CDOT's regional transportation director for northwest Colorado, said the slides really should have happened already.
“If we had had a normal wet spring like we usually do we probably would have experienced a lot of this," Goolsby said.
Additional mudslides remain a possibility.
CDOT Northwest Region Communications Director Elise Thatcher said there is rain in the forecast for Glenwood Canyon in the nest few days. She asked for the public's patience should more slides occur.
“We need the moisture but not concentrated in Glenwood Canyon,” Goolsby said.