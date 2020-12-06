An intersection that for years has confounded motorists and engineers alike, is now slated for big changes in 2021.
The five-way intersection of Grand Avenue and the Interstate 70 Business Loop will be a project that marks the latest chapter in a multi-year effort to upgrade the important and bustling traffic artery.
Just over a decade ago, the I-70 Business Loop between downtown Grand Junction and Mesa Mall was a crowded, weedy, two-lane road that hadn’t seen investment in 50 years. Over the past decade, however, the Colorado Department of Transportation has slowly been working to modernize and upgrade it and the next phase of the project is only months away.
When CDOT first looked into upgrading I-70B, CDOT Program West Engineer Jason Smith said the road was clearly in need of a change. Accidents were increasing, especially near Mesa Mall, vehicles could pull off the road wherever they wanted and there were no curbs or gutters.
“The old template was outdated, for sure, when we came in and did the EA (Environmental Assessment),” Smith said. “It was just really two lanes each direction with a multi use lane in between. So there was no median or anything like that. There was no access control to speak of.”
That assessment came in 2008 and by 2010 CDOT had secured funding to construct the first of a planned seven phases for the project. Smith said they started at the north end, which was particularly important for public safety.
“It was starting to get really congested from 25 Road out to the west,” Smith said. “That was definitely our hot spot for congestion and issues. We were starting to see a big increase in accidents in the corridor out there.”
Over the next 10 years, CDOT completed the first four phases of the project, adding lanes and medians and improving traffic flow. Now it is turning its focus to the fifth phase, which is scheduled to begin construction in spring 2021.
‘NOT VERY INTUITIVE’
Phase 5 of the project brings construction to the entrance of Grand Junction’s downtown — between Rood Avenue and Mulberry Street. It aims to simplify the jumbled intersection of I-70B and Grand Avenue, changing it from a five-way intersection to a four-way. It will move the entrance to First Street to a T-intersection to the north . It will also be turning the business loop into three lanes in each direction. New amenities like multimodal paths will also be added and will connect to other path systems in the area.
The big change for Grand Junction residents in phase 5 will be the Grand Avenue intersection. CDOT Grand Junction Resident Engineer Kaity Clark explained that when I-70B was first constructed, that five-way intersection could handle the traffic.
“If you look at the aerial imagery over time in that area, actually North First and Grand Avenue were established before I-70B,” Clark said. “So what I would presume occurred during the original construction of I-70B in, I think it was 1968, the traffic demands were minor enough that that current configuration was an acceptable intersection configuration at that time.”
More than 50 years later, that configuration is slated to change. Region 3 Transportation Director Mike Goolsby said the unusual nature of the current intersection can be confusing, especially for people not familiar with the area.
“If you’re not from here or you don’t live here, it’s not very intuitive — especially if you are going westbound toward the mall,” Goolsby said. “People don’t know whether to continue to the left and continue on I-70B or take First Street sometimes.”
Through the design phase, CDOT looked at different configurations and is moving forward with a four-way design. Clark said the contractor, which will likely be selected around March, will determine when it tackles different aspects of the project, but that there are certain things that have to happen first.
“At this point you could probably presume that general earth work would be occurring first with the build out of subgrade work of drainage pipes, etc. throughout the corridor,” Clark said. “Following that would be pavement and beautification with landscaping.”
The contractor will be required in its plan to keep access for the public and businesses through construction. Smith said he knew construction would be disruptive to residents and businesses in the area, but that he thought in the end the improvements would enhance business. He pointed to new businesses that have located along the already completed phases of the I-70B project.
“They don’t like to see us coming and they don’t like it when we’re there constructing, but usually in the end there’s a huge benefit by us coming through,” Smith said.
For Goolsby, getting drivers safely through town is the biggest factor and he said he’s happy with what has been done so far and credited the city and county for working together through it. He said he’s looking forward to what comes next.
“To watch it from what it was to what it is now, I’m excited to see what it’s going to look like when we’re done with this next phase,” Goolsby said. “Hopefully we can continue on when we get the funding to wrap around the corner there and head toward Fifth Street.”