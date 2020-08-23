In a year that’s seen crops devastated by freezing temperatures and a public health crisis deter travel and social interaction, peach markets in the Grand Valley have still managed to boost their sales throughout this summer.
However, they’re currently facing by far the biggest challenge 2020 has thrown at them so far: Interstate 70’s closure as the Grizzly Creek Fire rages near Glenwood Springs.
“We’re dependent on interstate travelers,” said James Sanders, who owns Palisade Peach Shack along with his wife, Laura. “With the I-70 closure, people are choosing to go around the whole state. I think travelers traveling from Nebraska to Vegas or something are just going around. The I-70 closure is killing us.”
In April, peach fields across the Western Slope were decimated. Produce growers and providers lost anywhere from 50-90% of their peach crops.
This frigid front hit the region in the midst of the height of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, painting a potentially bleak picture for sellers in the summer. Fortunately, despite the losses, business has actually risen this year for numerous peach markets in Palisade and Clifton.
However, I-70’s closure has caused a sharp downturn in sales.
“Our sales have been higher than normal until the interstate closed,” said Renee Herman, co-owner of Herman Produce, one of Palisade’s longtime staples of fruits and vegetables. “That’s killing us. We’ve gone down maybe a quarter of what we normally do because people can’t get here to get it.”
Palisade and the surrounding area are marketed across the Centennial State as a hub for peaches, attracting not only visitors from around Colorado, but also drivers passing through the area. Even stores like the Mount Garfield Fruit and Vegetable Stand in Clifton, located a few miles off of I-70, depend on traffic coming through the area.
“It’s slowed us down, having the interstate closed,” said Mount Garfield owner Kip Hays. “Corona hasn’t really bothered us that much. People are actually out buying more… We still rely on (travelers) just as (markets by the interstate) do. Without the tourists being able to get here and come in, it cuts our business down.”
The lack of tourists isn’t the only issue local peach markets face from I-70’s closure. Markets that at least partially depend on produce deliveries from larger growers must wait much longer to receive them. Independence Pass between Leadville and Aspen, the next-quickest route between the Grand Valley and the Front Range, is only open to smaller commercial vehicles, meaning delivery trucks must take the U.S. 50 and 285 route, which could take as long as eight hours to drive.
This, combined with the lack of local crops because of the April freeze, has led to a shortage of peaches in grocery stores in the area.
“What happens is they just don’t ship as many as they normally do, so everyone who has peaches won’t have as many and for as long of a period,” Herman said.
Herman Produce, which reported a 90% loss in its crops, has received some help from growers in Orchard Mesa and Vineland in having enough stock to meet demand. The Sanderses, who have owned the peach shack for two years and have been farming for 14 years, lost 60% of their crops in the freeze.
However, this shortage in crops has actually helped local markets because they now have a larger percentage of available produce than ever before. For example, despite having its worst crop season in nearly 30 years, Herman Produce saw a clear increase in sales before the interstate’s closure.
“There’s decreased fruit volume which increased our retail operation,” Sanders said. “People normally get peaches from school fundraisers and it’s just everywhere. This year, it’s not. It got funneled into these fruit stands.”
Laura Sanders added that, before the road closure, they were seeing at least a 25% increase in sales compared to last year. Since the interstate closed, though, that total has dipped to at least 50% fewer sales than last year.
Once I-70 opens in Glenwood Canyon again, market owners are optimistic that they’ll see a surge in sales.
“People knew we had lost quite a bit and were willing to help us,” Herman said. “Because of COVID, I think everybody wanted some kind of normalcy. Lots of people were coming out and it was going really well until the interstate closed… They’re excited to be out and about and have some normalcy to their lives. The masks aren’t even deterring people. They just put on their mask, come in and do their thing. Everybody’s been pleasant and supportive.”