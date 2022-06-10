I-70 police chase ends with three in custody By SAM KLOMHAUS Sam.Klomhaus@gjsentinel.com Sam Klomhaus Author email Jun 10, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print 1 of 3 Photos by MCKENZIE LANGE/The Daily SentinelThe Colorado State Patrol, Fruita Police Department and Mesa County Sheriffs Office pursue a suspect Thursday near U.S. Highway 6 and O Road in Mack. MCKENZIE LANGE Colorado State Patrol, Fruita Police and Mesa County Sheriffs in pursuit of a suspect near US Highway 6 and O Road in Mack on Thursday, June 9. MCKENZIE LANGE A K-9 unit takes a suspect into custory near U.S. Highway 6 and O Road in Mack on Thursday. MCKENZIE LANGE Facebook Twitter Email Print A police chase that started in Utah ended in Mesa County Thursday morning with three people in custody.The incident started just after 9 a.m. on Thursday, according to Colorado State Patrol Trooper Josh Lewis, when CSP was alerted to a pursuit by Utah Highway Patrol that was going to enter Colorado.The vehicle was located around mile marker seven or eight on Interstate 70 and stop sticks were effectively deployed, Lewis said.One suspect, a 21-year-old male believed to be the driver, fled the scene, Lewis said. Two others were taken into custody at the scene without incident.The missing suspect was taken into custody without incident just before noon when a K9 unit found him hiding near a private residence, Lewis said.The names of the suspects have not been released, and details on the start of the pursuit were not available Thursday because CSP is still investigating the incident. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Josh Lewis Chase Police Custody Suspect Incident K9 Unit Sam Klomhaus Author email Follow Sam Klomhaus Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Thu 17% 64° 99° Thu Thursday 99°/64° Clear. Lows overnight in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 17% Sunrise: 05:48:19 AM Sunset: 08:39:07 PM Humidity: 24% Wind: ESE @ 6 mph UV Index: 0 Low Thursday Night Clear skies. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Fri 0% 66° 101° Fri Friday 101°/66° Abundant sunshine. Highs 99 to 103F and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 05:48:12 AM Sunset: 08:39:38 PM Humidity: 13% Wind: WSW @ 13 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Friday Night Clear. Low 66F. WSW winds shifting to SE at 10 to 15 mph. Sat 0% 68° 101° Sat Saturday 101°/68° Plenty of sun. Highs 99 to 103F and lows in the upper 60s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 05:48:06 AM Sunset: 08:40:07 PM Humidity: 12% Wind: WSW @ 14 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Saturday Night Partly cloudy. Low 68F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Sun 0% 67° 99° Sun Sunday 99°/67° A few clouds. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the upper 60s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 05:48:03 AM Sunset: 08:40:35 PM Humidity: 11% Wind: SSW @ 17 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Sunday Night A mostly clear sky. Low 67F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Mon 0% 56° 94° Mon Monday 94°/56° A few clouds. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the mid 50s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 05:48:01 AM Sunset: 08:41:01 PM Humidity: 10% Wind: SSW @ 20 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Monday Night Partly cloudy. Low 56F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph, becoming ENE and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Tue 3% 48° 81° Tue Tuesday 81°/48° Sunshine. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the upper 40s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 05:48:01 AM Sunset: 08:41:26 PM Humidity: 21% Wind: WNW @ 17 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Tuesday Night A mostly clear sky. Low 48F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Wed 0% 54° 86° Wed Wednesday 86°/54° Mainly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the mid 50s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 05:48:02 AM Sunset: 08:41:49 PM Humidity: 13% Wind: N @ 10 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Wednesday Night Clear skies. Low 54F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business