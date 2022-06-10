A police chase that started in Utah ended in Mesa County Thursday morning with three people in custody.

The incident started just after 9 a.m. on Thursday, according to Colorado State Patrol Trooper Josh Lewis, when CSP was alerted to a pursuit by Utah Highway Patrol that was going to enter Colorado.

The vehicle was located around mile marker seven or eight on Interstate 70 and stop sticks were effectively deployed, Lewis said.

One suspect, a 21-year-old male believed to be the driver, fled the scene, Lewis said. Two others were taken into custody at the scene without incident.

The missing suspect was taken into custody without incident just before noon when a K9 unit found him hiding near a private residence, Lewis said.

The names of the suspects have not been released, and details on the start of the pursuit were not available Thursday because CSP is still investigating the incident.

