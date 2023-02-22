Two people were arrested Sunday after police reported finding more than 200 pounds of marijuana in a van during a traffic stop.
According to arrest affidavits, Shondraya Foster, 22, and Jeffery Lyons, 18, were traveling eastbound on Interstate 70 in a rented van that was being followed closely by a rented Maserati just after 5 p.m. on Sunday.
The drivers of the van and Maserati exhibited suspicious behavior before exiting I-70 at 24 Road and pulling into a gas station, Colorado State Trooper Jacob Best wrote in the affidavit
At the gas station, police asked to speak with the driver and passenger of the van, later identified as Lyons and Foster, according to the affidavit.
Best said he asked Lyons for his driver’s license, and when going with Lyons to the van to get his wallet, Best saw six black duffel bags in the back of the van, and smelled marijuana when Lyons opened the door.
Lyons declined a request to search the vehicle, according to the affidavit, but a search warrant was obtained for the van.
A search of the vehicle found the duffel bags contained marijuana, marijuana concentrate and psilocybin mushrooms, according to the affidavit.
According to the affidavit, the total amount of marijuana found was 277 pounds, and the amount of psilocybin found was estimated to be 800 grams. The marijuana concentrate had not been weighed in its entirety at the time of Best’s initial report.
The report doesn’t say what became of the occupants of the Maserati.
Operations intercepting suspected drug smugglers by CSP’s smuggling and interdiction unit had previously been pulled back this fall while CSP conducted an internal investigation into Sgt. Aaron Laing, who had overseen the unit and is no longer with CSP after the investigation found he had been inappropriately changing reports. A new sergeant is now overseeing the unit.
Foster and Lyons have each been charged with possession with intent to distribute more than 50 pounds of marijuana, possession with intent to distribute more than 25 pounds of marijuana concentrate and possession with intent to distribute more than 225 grams of psilocybin, as well as importing drugs.
Both Foster and Lyons are being held at the Mesa County Jail.