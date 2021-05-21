Four people were injured Friday in a crash east of New Castle when a cement truck heading west on Interstate 70 crossed into the eastbound lanes and struck a pickup truck, then landed on top of the truck on a steep bank, ending up inches from the Colorado River.
The accident closed eastbound I-70 until late Friday afternoon and it created a challenging situation for rescuers as they worked to extricate people trapped in the pickup truck.
“I would call it, if you will, an extreme extrication because we had to call PSI Crane to come in and help lift the concrete truck off the vehicle to where we could extricate everybody out and get everybody flown out,” said Leif Sackett, chief of Colorado River Fire Rescue.
As of mid-afternoon Friday, Master Trooper Gary Cutler of the Colorado State Patrol said CSP still didn’t know what caused the cement truck to cross from the westbound to eastbound lanes.
Sackett’s department was called to the scene around 9 a.m. and Sackett said the extrication of those trapped in the wreckage took a couple of hours.
Neither Sackett nor Cutler had much information on the extent of injuries in the incident. Sackett said based on what happened the injuries would be considered serious, but Cutler said he hadn’t heard of any life-threatening ones. Cutler said the truck driver was flown from the scene earlier than when the driver and a child pinned in the pickup truck were extricated. He said a fourth person also was taken to a hospital earlier. He didn’t know which vehicle the fourth person had been in.
Sackett said two of the accident victims were flown to St. Mary’s Medical Center in Grand Junction. At least one more was taken to Valley View Hospital in Glenwood Springs.
None of the names of those involved were released Friday afternoon.
Eastbound I-70 east of New Castle remained closed for cleanup and investigation of the accident until about 5 p.m. Friday. Eastbound traffic was detoured onto U.S. Highway 6.
Sackett praised the collaboration involved in the complex extrication.
“It wouldn’t have gone the way it did without people helping out wherever they did. I’ve been doing this for 21 years and I’ve never seen anything like this. The crews did an amazing job to get this done and get everybody out alive,” he said.
The Glenwood Springs Fire Department, New Castle and Glenwood Springs police, Classic Air Medical and St Mary’s CareFlight, the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office and the Colorado Department of Transportation were among others playing roles in the accident response.