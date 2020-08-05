Interstate 70 was closed in both directions from the South Canyon exit to the West Glenwood exit (mile markers 109 to 114) for several hours Wednesday due to a wildfire.
The closures were reported around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. Eastbound traffic resumed around three hours later and a westbound lane was opened about an hour after that, around 7:30 p.m., according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.
The Glenwood Springs Fire Department posted on Facebook that the fire burned 35-40 acres and prompted pre-evacuation orders for some areas.