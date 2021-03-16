The westbound lanes of Interstate 70 were reopened through De Beque Canyon after midnight this morning.
After a semi-truck crash around 5 a.m. Sunday morning, the westbound lanes were closed because the truck was carrying hazardous materials.
The materials consisted of glue and solvent, and after the rollover accident, the two created a toxic mixture.
A special hazmat crew from Salt Lake City was brought in to clean up the materials.
None of the materials reached the nearby Colorado River, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.
CDOT posted an announcement on its Twitter page around 2 a.m. that the westbound lanes had reopened.
The closure lasted around 45 hours and westbound traffic was diverted at exit 62 over the De Beque cutoff (45 1/2 Road), to Highway 65 and back to I-70.