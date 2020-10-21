Westbound Interstate 70 was closed at mile 37, the Clifton interchange, for several hours on Wednesday because of a semi-trailer truck rollover.
Traffic was diverted onto the Clifton off-ramp, according to Colorado State Patrol.
By 4 p.m., one lane of I-70 westbound was open to traffic.
The highway remained closed for crash cleanup for several hours, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.
The semi-truck proved to be particularly difficult for highway crews to clear because of the cargo the spilled on the roadway.