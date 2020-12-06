The Interstate-70 Business Loop project still has plenty of work before it’s completed.
Phase 6 of the Colorado Department of Transportation I70B project, which will upgrade the road from Rood Avenue to Second Street, could have construction funding secured by as early as next spring.
CDOT Program West Engineer Jason Smith said there is funding available, which was approved by the legislature. He said they should know in March if they have secured those funds for this project.
“If we do, we’ll start moving forward hard and fast to secure the right of way, finish the design up and move into construction in the next few years,” Smith said. “As of what it’s going to look like in working with the city on the improvements, that’s a continual effort trying to figure out what the city’s needs are, what their vision is for some of these other streets that we’re tying into and trying to minimize our impact to them.”
Design work for phase 6 is already funded and ongoing. Smith said the Second Street portion of the project was where many of the city’s concerns lie. They have not settled on a final design yet, but he said he thought they were getting closer.
“We have to work with cities and counties all the time trying to make sure our systems coexist and that they work together and function well,” Smith said. “We’ll continue that effort once we get to Second Street, which is the big concern I think at this point of what the city wants to do there.”
Region 3 Transportation Director Mike Goolsby said he wanted residents to understand that CDOT was not going to make the road any wider in that area. It is proposed to increase to three lanes, but he said they will work within the footprint of roadway that already exists.
“We’re not widening the road,” Goolsby said. “It’s going to be the same footprint that it is now. The lanes will be a little bit narrower, which is a traffic calming feature. I think that’s the one piece I’d really want to stress in all this as we move forward, the road is not getting any wider.”