Regardless of the outcome of the Republican primary race for Congress in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District, Lauren Boebert knew she would be heading to South Dakota for President Donald Trump’s Fourth of July appearance at Mount Rushmore.
She planned to attend with Colorado Boots on the Ground Bikers for Trump, which endorsed her early in her race against incumbent U.S. Rep. Scott Tipton.
“I was going with them win or lose,” she said.
As it happened, Boebert ended up winning, pulling off a major upset. And as a result, she not only got to see Trump but meet him, as the two have moved quickly beyond Trump’s endorsement of Tipton.
Their face-to-face meeting was preceded by an Election Night tweet by Trump congratulating Boebert for her primary victory. The two then spoke July 1 by phone for six minutes — or more precisely, 5 minutes and 48 seconds, Boebert said with a laugh.
“I had an opportunity to thank him for everything that he’s done to serve our country, the sacrifices he and his family have made for our country — really just laying everything out on the line for us,” she says.
“He said, ‘that’s really nice and it’s true.’ He said, ‘I used to have a really nice life and now I spend every day fighting these maniacs, but now I have you to fight them with me.’”
“I said, ‘that’s right, Mr. President.’ ”
In a July 2 tweet, Boebert wrote that she spoke with the president and “he says I’m DYNAMO!’”
Boebert said she mentioned during their call her plans to be in South Dakota, “and he said ‘oh, that’s fantastic, make sure you see me,’ ” and asked if she had trouble getting tickets. She said his team already had gotten them for her family.
Boebert went to Mount Rushmore with her husband Jayson and their four sons, ages 7 through 15.
During Lauren and Jayson’s backstage visit with Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, Boebert said, she made a point to engage with the president beyond a mere quick photo opportunity.
“I said, ‘Mr. President, I’m Lauren Boebert.’ He said, ‘You are, you are Lauren Boebert. Melania, this is the girl who just won her primary in Colorado. What was it, 10 points? You won by 10 points,’ and he got all excited and started talking. It was incredible.”
Boebert said she also made a point to let Trump know exactly what the situation is at Shooters Grill so there wouldn’t be any misconceptions about it. Boebert owns the Rifle restaurant, famous for her and other female staff open-carrying firearms.
“He got all excited. He started making like shotgun motions and stuff, (saying), ‘Melania, can you believe this — they carry real guns.’ ”
Boebert confesses that she had an awkward moment when she accidentally shook Melania Trump’s hand despite physical contact with the Trumps being forbidden.
Boebert and her husband also met the president’s son and daughter-in-law, Eric and Lara Trump.
She said Eric Trump “knew who I was and was excited, and he was so quick to brag that he was on the cover of NRA magazine (one of its publications, America’s 1st Freedom) this month. He knew that we would relate there.”
Boebert also received a call from Vice President Mike Pence congratulating her on her primary win, and letting her know “he and his wife are praying for me and my family,” she said.
Boebert recounted some of her encounters with Trump and his family while at Shooters this week, as she visited with Scott and Linda Brynildson, who frequent the restaurant and support her candidacy.
“I just like her because she supports God, guns and Trump,” Scott Brynildson said.
“Absolutely,” Boebert replied. “Three of my favorite things.”
She said Trump is like her, not a politician.
“He is a businessman and he’s a family man and he loves America. And from his announcement (of his candidacy) to being the (Republican) nominee to being the president of the United States, all of that, he pioneered the way for citizens like myself to step up and serve our country,” Boebert said.
She said she wasn’t offended by his endorsement of Tipton.
“I understand politics. I understand how that works. Scott Tipton supported the president during the impeachment process and I get it.”
She said she just viewed the endorsement as a stumbling block that led her to push harder and encourage her volunteers to work to get her message out.
“I let stress work to my advantage, and I’m never afraid of a challenge. When times get tough, I have to get tougher.” she said.