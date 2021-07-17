The reconstruction of Interstate-70B in the area of the First Street and Grand Avenue intersection is continuing to progress and paving is set to begin next month.
Colorado Department of Transportation Grand Junction Resident Engineer Kaity Clark said that the majority of the work has been focused on subsurface projects, including installation of drainage infrastructure and electrical conduit, as well as utility relocations.
“The contractor (United Companies) is also completing work along Mulberry Avenue and the new frontage road by Grand Central Plaza in preparation for a proposed redi-rock wall, sidewalk, curb, gutter and pavement in the area,” Clark said in an email.
In addition to the subsurface work, crews have been removing existing sidewalks, curbs, gutters and medians. They are also installing detour paving near the intersection of First Street and Grand Avenue, Clark said. Traffic will use the detour as crews begin concrete paving in the area.
“Construction will be transitioning from subsurface work to further removals and grading in preparation for concrete paving,” Clark said. “Concrete paving will be a continuous activity starting in August.”
With the construction heading into a new phase, Clark said they are working to determine details about what traffic impacts will look like for drivers traveling through the construction area.
“We are still working out the details related to the upcoming phasing, but the public should anticipate continued lane restrictions throughout the project limits similar to what is in place today,” Clark said. “There is a lot of construction activity throughout the area, so please use caution and give your undivided attention when driving through the work zone.”
One area that has seen traffic closure is where North First Street splits off from I-70B at the intersection with Grand Avenue.
Northbound traffic on First Street is already closed between I-70B and Ouray Avenue and southbound traffic will also be closed in that area with the next phase of construction, Clark said.
CDOT will open north First Street as soon as possible with safety as the top priority, Clark said.
“The construction team has coordinated this closure with the City of Grand Junction and a detour will be in place to help traffic, pedestrians, and bicyclists navigate the area,” Clark said. “We will be providing further information related to this full closure and the upcoming traffic configuration in a future public outreach effort in the upcoming weeks.”
The project, which began in May of 2021, remains on schedule to be completed in May of 2022, Clark said.