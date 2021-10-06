Since Glacier Ice Arena was listed for sale in June 2019, hockey lovers in the Grand Valley became increasingly worried over time that the region wouldn’t have any ice in the near future.
The rink closed for the season in the springs of 2020 and didn’t open its doors again thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. Some pleaded with the city of Grand Junction to save the rink. Some started planning on funding their own ice rink. Others came to terms with a future where Glenwood Springs is the place to go for Western Slopers wanting to play hockey or ice skate.
Now, after spending what was seemingly an eternity in the penalty box as doubt controlled the power play, the facility is ready to jump back into the action.
Under new ownership, River City Sportplex opens its doors to the community Friday.
“We can grow the game of hockey out here and there’s people who are interested,” said River City General Manager Philip Flink. “I think we’re going to do it the right way and we’re going to turn this into a hockey town. That’s our goal and we’re really excited.”
The facility has been upgraded from its Glacier days, including newly laid ice and a new locker room exclusively for Colorado Mesa University’s hockey team.
In terms of attendance and fan engagement, the Mavericks’ hockey club has been one of the most popular sports teams on campus, drawing 600-1,000 fans per game before the rink shut down. The rink’s management is confident that the program’s return will be met with much fanfare.
River City will also be the official home of the Grand Junction River Hawks sports club, which will be launching with hockey and ice skating with hopes of adding baseball to the fold soon.
The biggest boost the facility is receiving in its earliest days, however, is support from the NHL’s Colorado Avalanche. The team held one of its Game On Street Hockey events in the facility’s parking lot last Saturday, where kids and attendees of all ages received a hockey stick and ball and played inside an inflatable rink. There was also a shooting target and free food provided.
“It’s an NHL and NHLPA-funded initiative, a grassroots grow-the-game program,” said Avalanche Amateur Hockey Senior Program Manager Justin Ellison. “Specifically, what we’ve done is we have got this idea of just getting street hockey sticks and balls out in the community, just getting them in the hands of kids so that they can go home, play in the driveway or the living room or wherever it might be. We’re just trying to grow the game of hockey.”
The Game On Street Hockey program, which is implemented by every franchise in the league, has been a tool for the Avs to make their presence felt in Colorado cities and towns that are outside of the Denver metropolitan area.
As hockey’s relevance and fanbase has grown in Colorado over the past 25 years — boosted by the Avs’ success and collegiate programs at Mesa, Denver University, Air Force and Colorado College — the team has needed to establish itself in communities in more creative ways.
Perhaps the most effective way is simply increasing access to the bare essentials of hockey.
“They’re awesome because they get to be able to put a stick in every kid’s hands, which is half the battle of hockey sometimes,” said Jackson Wilson, the hockey director at River City who oversees the River Hawks. “A lot of kids either can’t get on the ice or can’t get a hockey stick in their hands to be able to find the sport. When they come out, (the Avs) supply a free stick and ball, and that just helps the kids create passion for the game more than we can try to give them with our limited funds.”
Saturday was not the end of River City and the Avalanche’s October collaboration.
Starting Oct. 18, River City is hosting the team’s Mile High Mites Learn to Play program. Over the course of six weeks, kids ages 4-9 who sign up for the program will be taught fundamental hockey skills and provided free gear that they’ll be able to keep.
Pre-registration with a $229 fee is a requirement for families seeking to enroll their child in the program. To register for the event and find more information about the schedule, visit https://ltpavalanche.leagueapps.com/events/2603259-mile-high-mites---grand-junction-youth-hockey
“Our management group, we have some great connections with the Avalanche, and that’s huge for growing the game of hockey out here,” Flink said. “Getting someone with the presence of an NHL team coming out here and showing their support, trying to turn Grand Junction into a hockey town, it’s awesome. They’re so excited to be here. They’re impressed with the turnout. They’ll be here for years to come. We have the Avalanche’s support, which is huge.”