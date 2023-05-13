Wells Fargo

The downtown Wells Fargo Bank location, with the icon chrome sculpture of a bison out front, will soon close. The statue — titled Chrome on the Range — will remain when the bank closes.

The downtown buffalo will not be not roaming away.

Although the Wells Fargo branch on Main Street is closing, people can rest easy knowing that the iconic chrome buffalo statue outside the building is here to stay.

