The downtown buffalo will not be not roaming away.
Although the Wells Fargo branch on Main Street is closing, people can rest easy knowing that the iconic chrome buffalo statue outside the building is here to stay.
“Nobody needs to worry,” said Sarah Dishong, project coordinator for Downtown Grand Junction. “The buffalo has been here for decades and is a part of our permanent collection. The piece isn’t going anywhere.”
The art installation is formally titled “Chrome on the Range” and has been located downtown since 1989. When news broke that the Wells Fargo branch on 359 Main St. would permanently close in August, some began wondering about the fate of the iconic chrome statue that resides outside the bank.
“I was kind of sad thinking that the buffalo was going to get torn down,” Grand Junction resident Madisyn Lucero said. “Whenever my friends and I meet for dinner or drinks downtown, we always meet each other at the buffalo first. It’s an iconic part of the city.”
Technically, the term buffalo isn’t exactly correct. What people thing of as a buffalo is actually an American bison.
Art on the Corner first began when local artist Dave Davis, alongside 10 other colleagues, installed 26 sculptures in downtown Grand Junction in 1984.
The public outdoor exhibit quickly became a staple of Main Street’s ambience. Five years later, United Bank spearheaded a fundraising campaign to finance Chrome on the Range. The bank put up $20,000, and the community helped raise the remaining $20,000. More than 3,000 people contributed to the fundraising effort.
Lou Wille, an artist from Aspen, was commissioned by the Downtown Development Authority and United Banks. Willie used chrome steel to create the iconic buffalo on Main Street, where it has remained ever since.
While the chrome buffalo will stay where it is, questions about the fate of the Wells Fargo building remain unanswered. Downtown Grand Junction Executive Director Brandon Stam said there are no updates on what will come of the building once Wells Fargo moves out.
At a Downtown Development Authority meeting Thursday, Stam and other staff members briefly mentioned that they still do not know whether or not Wells Fargo plans to sell the building. There was some interest in acquiring the building, though nothing definitive has been planned.
“I’d really like to see the building become something cooler and more creative,” said Graham Davies, a Grand Junction resident. “A bank is kind of boring. You can put a bank anywhere in a city. Since the building is on Main Street, I’d like to see the space become something interesting, like a museum or an aquarium or an art gallery. I also like pubs, so maybe a pub. I don’t know what I want it to be, but I do know I want it to be something cool.”
Local resident Eila Griffin said Friday she would like the building to become a draw for more than just locals.
“I want it to become a bed and breakfast or a hostel. Wouldn’t that be cool?” Griffin said. “I don’t want it to be a Marriott or something. I’d like to see a unique hostel or something occupy the building. With the buffalo statue out front, with the location and layout of the building, you could have a really cool place for people to stay, right in the heart of Grand Junction.”
Griffin thinks that with Chrome on the Range’s presence, turning the Wells Fargo building into a bed and breakfast that is “western-themed” would entice tourists and lend more character to Main Street.
Although what happens next at 359 Main St. is still unknown, people can expect to continue seeing the chrome buffalo each time they go downtown.
