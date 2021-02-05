Those people who received a 1099-G tax form from the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment but didn’t actually receive unemployment benefits last year have two choices:
Either they can wait to file their income tax returns until the department sends them — and the Internal Revenue Service — a revised form, or file now and trust that one will arrive soon.
That at least, is the advice from department officials, who say that those filers should immediately contact them to report a fraudulent claim.
Those who don’t can look forward to one of two things happening, both of which could cost them money: If they ignore the 1099-G, the IRS likely will flag their return for unreported income, which could lead to higher income tax burdens, late fees and penalties. If they file the return with the 1099, and didn’t report the fraud, their income level will increase and they could be liable for state and federal taxes on income they didn’t actually earn.
“The IRS told taxpayers who are unable to obtain a timely, corrected form that they should still file an accurate income tax return, reporting only the income they received,” said Joe Barela, the department’s executive director, adding that about 1 million fraudulent claims have been identified so far since the pandemic began.
“A corrected Form 1099-G showing zero unemployment benefits when taxpayers have been victims of identity theft will help them avoid being hit with an unexpected federal tax bill for unreported income, an especially unwelcome occurrence when they are unemployed,” Barela added. “In guidance posted to its website last year, the IRS stated that if payments are made due to identity theft and are mistakenly reported on Form 1099-G in the name of the identity theft victim, a corrected Form 1099-G reporting $0 should be issued to the identity theft victim and filed with the IRS as soon as possible after the error is discovered.”
That won’t happen, however, if people who received that form incorrectly don’t fill out the department’s “Report Invalid 1099-G form,” which can be found at co.tfaforms.net/f/Report_Invalid_1099. That’s the only way the department would know to send out a revised form to them and the IRS.
The first of those revised 1099-G forms went out this week, with more likely coming as people realize that a fraudster used their identity to apply for state or federal unemployment benefits, said Phil Spesshardt, acting director of the department’s unemployment insurance division.
Spesshardt suggested that it might be best for people to wait to file their income tax returns until after they receive a revised 1099-G.
For those who suspect their identity was stolen and used to file for unemployment benefits, but haven’t received a 1099-G, should go to the department’s website — cdle.colorado.gov/fraud-prevention — to file a fraud report, or call 303-536-5615.
The call center is inundated with hundreds of calls every day not just for fraud cases, but general unemployment filings. As a result, callers may have to leave a message, and wait for someone is to call back.
The department has 440 people taking those calls, and are adding 100 more this week and next.