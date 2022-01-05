It would be improper for the Colorado Independent Ethics Commission to delay an investigation into Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters over allegations she accepted gifts in excess of state law as her attorney has asked, the Grand Junction woman who filed the complaint against her wrote in a response to that request.
Last month, Peters’ attorney, former Secretary of State Scott Gessler, asked the commission to stay its investigation into allegations that Peters is accepting gifts in excess of state limits on grounds that it would be prejudicial in her defense against other lawsuits and possible criminal charges against her.
In his response to the IEC’s investigation, approved in November after Grand Junction resident Anne Landman filed an ethics complaint against Peters months earlier, Gessler said the law allows for such a stay if it relates to the same action that is pending elsewhere.
In this case, Gessler was referring to a lawsuit filed against Peters by the Secretary of State’s Office to the Office of Administrative Courts, which allege that Peters accepted campaign contributions and donations to a legal defense fund, but has not reported her expenses or revenues.
In her response, however, Landman wrote that her complaint and the lawsuit are focused on two separate matters. “The Secretary of State’s Office has jurisdiction over campaign finance issues, but not ethics violations,” Landman wrote this week. “The IEC is the reverse. The district attorney has jurisdiction over criminal conduct, but not civil statutes, so it is not unusual for multiple concurrent investigations of the same person to be ongoing over the same set of facts.”
Landman said Gessler should know that from his own experience, writing that in 2013 he, too, faced a similar situation. At the time, Gessler was under investigation by the commission over ethics matters while he was simultaneously the subject of a criminal investigation by the Denver District Attorney’s Office.
He asked the courts to delay the IEC investigation, but was denied that request, a ruling that later was upheld by the Colorado Supreme Court, Landman wrote.
While no charges were ever filed against Gessler, the IEC eventually ruled that he improperly used state funds to pay for a trip to a Republican lawyers’ conference in Florida. Gessler later reimbursed the state $1,300 for that trip.
In his request, Gessler wrote that both complaints center on campaign contributions from MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, who has publicly admitted to paying for airline flights and hotel stays for Peters when she first started making claims that the 2020 fall election was somehow fraudulent.
Peters, too, also said that Lindell has generously contributed to a separate legal defense fund, which was established to help pay her legal fees.
Under an IEC ruling in 2013, the commission ruled that such legal defense funds are allowed, but contributions and expenses are required to be reported to the public. That ruling, however, goes on to say that officials can only solicit or receive contributions “until and unless” they have been charged in a criminal matter.
No criminal charges have as yet been filed against Peters, but she has acknowledged accepting contributions to the legal fund. It also appears she has spent money from that account. While it’s unknown if she’s paid any attorneys’ fees from it, she has hired a Las Vegas-based public relations firm, which periodically sends out press releases on Peters’ behalf on matters that don’t always relate to any legal lawsuit she’s faced so far.
That PR firm is owned by Rory McShane, Gessler’s one-time political director.
Dino Ioannides, executive director of the commission, said he doesn’t recall any similar IEC opinions related to the legality of creating legal funds to defend civil lawsuits, adding that every case is unique and, as such, could lead to a different ethics ruling.
To date, Peters has not disclosed contributions or expenses on that legal fund, nor has she filed a campaign finance report since terminating her last account in November 2019. Meanwhile, she has active links on her campaign website and her “Vote Tina Peters 2022” Facebook page to donate.
The commission’s next meeting is Jan. 18.