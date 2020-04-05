Brunella Gualerzi is a regular visitor to her hometown of Bibbiano in northern Italy, where she often goes to see her 91-year-old mother. This year’s trip, however, is lasting a bit longer than she hoped.
Gualerzi, who owns Il Bistro Italiano in downtown Grand Junction, arrived in Italy on Feb. 18, three days before the first reported outbreak of COVID-19 in the neighboring region of Lombardy.
She was slated to return home March 4, but a few days prior, she came down with what felt like a bad cold. She had a low- grade fever and a nasty cough.
She didn’t know if she had the virus or just some flu symptoms, but decided not to risk it and delayed her flight by five days. A few other family members were also ill before she arrived, but no one was tested for the virus.
By March 9, quarantine orders were in place throughout Italy, and her trip was once again delayed. Italy quickly became one of the hardest- hit areas in the world by the COVID-19 pandemic, with more than 14,000 deaths.
Now, she is spending her days mostly holed up at her mother’s apartment. She takes some occasional trips to the grocery store, calls her mother daily at her nursing home and makes a few visits to her sister’s house a half-mile away.
She checks for flights every day, but doesn’t know when she’ll be able to get home to Grand Junction.
Almost daily, she receives emails from the U.S. Embassy in Rome with numbers to call, but Gualerzi said she’s been told there will not be any repatriation flights to the U.S.
The options available would force her to travel to Rome by train followed by multiple flights through at least one European city that is a virus hotspot just to get to the U.S. She says that’s not worth the risk.
For now, she’s grateful that everyone in her family has remained healthy.
“We’re doing OK,” she said. “I can’t really complain too much.”
Her mother’s nursing home, which Gualerzi said reacted quickly to the outbreak, is the only one in the area with no deaths related to the virus.
“I pray every day that it stays that way,” she said.
Once a week, Gualerzi will take a trip to the grocery store. Once per week is all that’s allowed, and it’s really not worth it to go more than needed because of the wait times.
“They don’t really check, but it doesn’t make sense to go more,” she said.
On Monday, after putting on her mask to venture outside, Gualerzi stood in a well-spaced-out line for 40 minutes just to get inside the store.
Once in, it’s important to double check the grocery list because it’s not easy to go back in and pick up a forgotten item.
She also visits a nearby shop once or twice per week for fresh fruits and vegetables, but even that store has a wait.
There are no conversations when people are out, and she notices scared looks on most faces, especially those working at the stores.
On the edge of town, checkpoints are set up to keep people in town. Only those with written permission for work are allowed to pass the checkpoints. People without documents or false papers are subject to fines and arrest, she said.
For a period, there were checkpoints within the town to keep people within 100 yards of their home. That has lifted, and Gualerzi can sometimes get over to her sister’s house. It’s a welcome respite from the apartment, which often gets loud as families with children are cooped up all day.
She spends much of her day reading, cleaning the apartment, organizing her mother’s papers, watching the news and surfing the internet when she has good reception.
Gualerzi has shared some details of her trip on the Il Bistro Italiano Facebook page, but said she’s limited in posting because of slow internet speed.
She watches the news each evening at 6 p.m. and hears about the number of cases and the number of deaths. She’s learned about doctors getting ill and dying, priests becoming ill after administering last rites and, early on, the jams created by people trying to flee the northern part of the country when there was talk of it shutting down prior to the nationwide shutdown.
“It was very chaotic,” she said.
There is also talk that the shutdown will continue through the end of May, but that has not yet been made official. She’s hoping to get home before that, but wants to be as safe as possible.
In the meantime, she misses her husband, Ron Hall, their dogs and the restaurant, which is shut down for the time being in Grand Junction.
“It’s very hard for me not being able to be there and be involved,” she said.
She hopes to reopen as soon as she can get home and it is deemed safe. But Gualerzi doesn’t know how things will look when she does.
“It’s a world that has completely changed,” she said.