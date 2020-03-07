Viewing the phrase “illegal alien” as offensive, the Colorado House approved a bill that would change state statutes to say “unauthorized worker” instead.
Initially, House Bill 1294 would have changed it to “undocumented immigrant,” but because of some concerns over that from Republican lawmakers, a compromise was reached to use the “unauthorized” term, said Rep. Susan Lontine, the Denver Democrat who introduced the bill.
“House Bill 1294 removes an ugly stain from our statutes,” Lontine said. “There is no need for us to be codifying hate speech, which is what we have done with this. It costs us nothing, nothing to treat people with dignity and respect.”
Several Republicans, however, said the term “illegal alien” has long been in use, and is even in federal law.
Replacing it does nothing to change the fact that they are in the nation without the legal right to be here.
“It is a term of art written into law across generations of Republicans and Democrats writing policy, and they didn’t do that to be racist, offensive or derogatory,” said Rep. Stephen Humphrey, R-Severance.
“What we heard in committee during testimony was that the term ‘illegal alien’ was a hateful phrase, that it makes it OK to treat people who are here unlawfully, that it makes it OK to treat them with violence, that it’s hate speech and that it is a way of speaking of people as though they’re less than human,” he added. “I couldn’t disagree more with that because what we’re really doing is we’re judging the hearts and minds of people that disagree with us politically.”
While Humphrey and a handful of other Republicans didn’t support the compromise, some Republicans did.
“I can possibly support this if it went to unauthorized worker, and I’ll tell you why I feel that way,” said Rep. Janice Rich, R-Grand Junction. “It confirms for me that they are not authorized to be here, and I don’t consider that a derogatory term.”
Rep. Richard Holtorf, R-Akron, opposed the bill as it was initially introduced, asking “why are we playing with words,” but later supported the change to “unauthorized worker.”
“Those of us that know and live around the immigrant population, and know the value that they can contribute to our economy, and understand fundamentally what these people do for our country every day, I think this is a good compromise,” Holtorf said.
The bill requires a final House vote, which could come as early as Monday, before heading to the Senate for more debate.