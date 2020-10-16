Christopher Tomlinson/The Daily Sentinel

A crew working for Mesa County uses heavy machinery to clear out an illegal campsite on the south side of Front Street in Clifton on Thursday. The site is not only illegal because it’s on private property, it’s also been deemed dangerous by health officials. “The living conditions are horrendous, with a lot of trash and hazardous conditions,” said Mesa County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Megan Terlecky. “These were conditions no one should live in and we want to connect them with better resources for safer and better conditions.”