A few yards off the railroad tracks in Clifton on land owned by Union Pacific Railroad, illegal campsites identified as dangerous by the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office have been cleared out in a project that began last fall with some shovels, gloves and quite a few trash bags.
By restoring this land and connecting people with services, the Sheriff’s Office hopes to reduce criminal activity and make it a safer place to live and do business.
The campsites were identified as dangerous for several reasons.
“This is all private property. The living conditions are horrendous with a lot of trash and hazardous conditions,” MCSO spokesperson Megan Terlecky said. “These were conditions no one should live in and we want to connect them with better resources for safer and better conditions.”
The project started last fall as the MCSO worked with a professional cleaning and restoration company to clear out several dumpster-sized loads of trash from the area. When out there, cleaning crews found years’ worth of hazardous waste and trash, including hypodermic needles.
MCSO deputy Nick Bouton said the campsites also made homeowners feel unsafe.
“It’s been neglected for so long there is some satisfaction here,” he said as he watched the masticator clear out the final bits of brush. “We saw this big old fire pit in here and have been clearing out all the invasive trees and making it look nice.”
Deputy Troy Rolbiecki said he’s been on patrol for five years and he’s never seen the area this well maintained.
Coordinated by the MCSO, in partnership with Union Pacific Railroad and Mesa County Road and Bridge, the project aims to provide a longterm solution to recurring crime and safety issues. The area cleared out was identified as a source of concern for businesses in the nearby Peach Tree Shopping Center. Those concerns included trespassing, public urination and aggressive permission.
The fire danger was also a significant concern.
The Sheriff’s Office identified the dry vegetation and illegal camping in the area to pose a significant fire danger with nearby homes some 30 feet away. Deputies have reportedly responded to multiple fires started by people camping illegally.
MCSO Wildland Fire Team crews were working by hand to clear out the extra brush and cut back overgrown trees to reduce fire risk.
Rolbiecki said heavy equipment was used to clear out some of the greasewood and tamarisk trees that have been an ongoing issue for all of western Colorado.
The MCSO received special permission from Union Pacific Railroad to complete the work.
The effort focused on a stretch between 32½ Road and 33 Road adjacent to the railroad tracks south off of F Road.
Before each phase of the project, people using the campsites were informed of the project and given time to remove their belongings, according to the MCSO. The notifications included a list of resources available in the community.
Deputies reportedly spend a significant of time regulating illegal camping, including checking on known camp locations, ensuring the welfare of occupants and providing resources available.