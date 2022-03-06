Paul Gray’s wheelhouse is drawing birds. Birds of prey, to be more precise.
Gray, an illustrator for Colorado Parks and Wildlife, has parlayed a love for wildlife and nature into a career drawing and teaching others about the places and things he loves.
“It was kind of a serendipitous, kind of convergent fields for me, the biology and the artwork, a nice balance there, a nice combination,” Gray said.
His studio in the Margery building downtown is an open space with illustrations of various flora and fauna in different states of completion. It looks like organized clutter.
Gray has been in and out of the Margery building since 1991, including 12 years in his current space.
Much of his artwork is extremely visible to the public.
“A lot of my work is displayed at kiosks in state parks and along trails,” he said.
Gray grew up in the Fruita area. His father, John Gray, began his wildlife career as a fish and wildlife officer, canvasing the region north of town.
“I was able to go on elk trapping expeditions, and we’d fly in helicopters to get to trap pronghorn out in the snow north of Craig,” Gray said, noting these excursions occasionally happened in minus 20-degree weather.
“As a wildlife family we’d get to go on all these neat expeditions; I imagine they don’t do it too much anymore because of the liability,” he said.
The region has changed through the years since he was a kid, Gray said.
“I don’t recognized a lot of the places I used to run around, hunting with my buddies.”
Gray recalls he started working as illustrator for Parks and Wildlife in 1992 or 1993. He has a degree in biology from what is now Colorado Mesa University and was planning to go to Colorado State University to study medical illustration, but he did “horrible” on the test.
While he was at Colorado Mesa, Gray also took some illustration classes, which were followed by an internship and some volunteer illustration work at Colorado National Monument. That started him down the path that would eventually lead to the gig with Parks and Wildlife.
“I kind of found a niche there, and I was a little bit more bold then, asking some of these agencies ‘I’ve got this to offer you,’ ” he said.
It was a path that he worked for.
“It didn’t fall into my lap, it was something that seemed to present itself to me,” Gray said.
Gray said the thing he likes most about illustration is being able to teach people about nature and stewardship.
“I kind of like to teach people about the resources, I’m really big into showing people ospreys on a nest or owls on a trail, and by being an illustrator I can kind of pull that off,” Gray said. “ Use the whole illustration to teach people about all the critters and things in Colorado so they know, when you’re educated about something, you can make a more informed decision.”
For example, he says, “I shouldn’t run my dog through these canyons in the springtime because there’s these canyon tree frogs that have their eggs in these little ponds, little things like that, information where you can steward and be informed.”
Gray has also made a hobby over the years of illustrating the people hanging around downtown Grand Junction and telling their stories, although he hasn’t done that in a few years.
“I’m just trying to freeze a moment in time I guess,” he said.
Gray’s illustrating career recently had a setback, with him suffering an eye injury more than a year ago. He’s had three surgeries and has been doing everything with a patch.
Gray, who is in his early 50s, said he has really had to adapt and adjust to a new approach because he’s only using one eye.
“I can see a flea on a cat across the street, but when it comes to being up close I struggle, so I’ve got all these cheaters (glasses),” he said.
His sight is coming back, though, which is good because Gray is also a field biologist for Westwater Engineering, and he uses his sight for that job, too, searching for birds of prey and rare plants.
“It was a pretty crushing blow to me when I hurt my eye, but I manage to keep going,” he said.
Gray also works as a substitute teacher in the Grand Valley to make ends meet during the wintertime.
When not working, he likes spending time with wife and daughter, camping, fishing and hunting.
“I don’t like to be cooped up,” he said.
Wherever he goes, though, Gray always comes back to the Grand Valley.
“I like to travel and see the world, but I always like to come back to Grand Junction,” he said. “We have some amazing landscape here.”