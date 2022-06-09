For Imondi Wake Zone owners Victor and Kodi Imondi, it was love and a business venture at first sight.
“We had fallen in love with wakeboarding before we met,” Victor said. “When we went on our first date together, we realized we had a business plan to open a wakeboard park in Grand Junction.”
Kodi said that “there was only room for one wakeboard facility in Grand Junction (area) so we got married.”
That first date in 2014 at No Coast Sushi in Grand Junction led them to now celebrating five years as owners of the Imondi Wake Zone in Fruita, as well as eight years of marriage.
While many businesses struggled during the COVID pandemic, the Imondi’s business grew.
“It was amazing,” Victor said. “I feel like COVID helped us a lot in getting exposure to the business. School sports were shut down and people were looking for outdoor activities to do.”
The Imondis said they had their eye on opening a wakeboard business in the area for about five years. When the United Land Miners Quarry closed, they gave the lake to the city of Fruita. That’s when “we presented our idea.” Kodi said, adding that they then secured a public-private partnership with the city on the lake and “they’ve been fantastic to work with.”
Trying to start this type of unique business wasn’t easy for the couple however.
“After being shut down by 17 banks, Helen (Roe, with the Business Incubator Center) saved the day,” Kodi said. “She was amazing. It was an unproven business concept in the area.”
The couple received a $250,000 loan through the Mesa County Revolving Loan Fund with the Business Incubator Center to launch their business. They also financed their venture using their 401Ks, life savings and equity from the sale of their first house. They officially purchased the property in the Fruita Business Park last year.
When they first opened the water resort, they only had the wakeboard cable system. (Wakeboarding is basically water skiing with a cable system). They added the aquapark in 2019 and obtained a liquor license in 2020. Victor said they have given more than 2,000 wakeboard lessons since opening the business.
Their oldest to take up the sport of wakeboarding was an 83-year-old woman and the youngest was a 3-year-old child.
Since the business is seasonal, the Imondis make improvements and maintenance during off-season. They both work other jobs as well. Victor is a field engineer for Caterpillar and Kodi is a Realtor for Coldwell Banker and the development associate for the Fruita Business Park.
For those wanting to launch a unique business, the couple offers advice.
Goals for their next five years in business include keep growing the business and add a restaurant onto the premises when they find the right partnership.
Fruita resident Travis Liggett has been a regular to the resort since right after it opened. “I came out here and had a birthday party for my son,” he said. “It’s an awesome family activity that all my kids do. I learned how to wakeboard here.”
Liggett has even competed at nationals in Orlando, Florida and has been ranked has high as No. 4 in the over 40 age division. Liggett said the Imondi’s always come out to lead and participate in competitions and even serve as judges at times.
Travis Liggett’s son Dominick said Victor taught him how to wakeboard and “I come out here as much as I can because it’s a fun place.”
Ellie Schroeder, who works at the concession stand, said, “Kodi and Victor are super kind. They welcome you with open arms,” while adding that the energy there is her favorite part of the job.
Victor said they are the only wakeboard park between Sacramento and Kansas City. Imondi Wake Zone, located at 1583 Cipolla Road in Fruita is open Monday through Thursday noon to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The facility also hosts parties, have day passes and memberships.