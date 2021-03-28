Longtime local growers of peaches and other fruits can rattle off the years when they dealt with challenges largely resulting from untimely plunges in temperatures.
They likely will think back on 2020 as a year unlike any other, with not just crippling freezes in both spring and fall, but wildfires and a pandemic.
“You tend to remember those years that you struggle. I mean, you’re having a short year, your money’s tight. You’ve still got to do all the work, you just don’t get any pay,” said Brant Harrison, who owns Kokopelli Produce just east of Palisade and also is chair of the Colorado Agriculture Commission.
Last spring’s freeze — which itself followed a damaging freeze in the fall of 2019 — heavily impacted local peach production, also affecting production of other fruit. But while the spring freeze harmed just one year’s crop, growers are still assessing what could be longer-term impacts resulting from tree damage as a result of the fall 2020 deep freeze. It struck following what had been mild temperatures beforehand, meaning many trees hadn’t yet acclimatized to the cold.
“This last fall, that freeze, we don’t know how long we’re going to be dealing with that,” Harrison said.
He said several thousand peach trees his farm planted last year aren’t looking good and may have to be plowed up and replaced. And if the fall freeze damage results in disease problems, trees could be affected for the next five or even 10 years.
Harrison’s farm also is assessing how much heat damage was caused to about 150 of his apricot trees adjacent to where a wildfire burned in De Beque Canyon last year. That came before the Pine Gulch and Grizzly Creek fires struck the area, which had impacts, including a two-week Interstate 70 closure that curtailed fruit-stand sales of peaches to highway travelers.
NEW SEASON, NEW HOPE
In the agriculture industry, there’s always a new year and the chance to hope for better things to come. Mike Fuller of Fuller Orchards on East Orchard Mesa said he’s optimistic that this year’s Grand Valley peach crop could be more than 90% of normal. It’s still early and things could change, but “at this point I would say there’s 90 to 100% potential out there,” Fuller said.
Richard Skaer, an East Orchard Mesa fruit grower, said that, to his surprise, it looks like he’ll have some “pretty good-looking apricot blossoms” popping this week.
He added, “I’ve noticed some varieties of peaches I can detect buds where I’m going to have to do some serious thinning.”
For some other peach varieties, buds appear to be few and far between, he said.
“So right now, in the next week or two we’ll have a little better idea of what the fruit is going to look like,” he said.
Uncertainty over what to expect stems in good part from a lingering lack of clarity over what level of damage resulted from last fall’s freeze. Harrison said some branches dried up and became brittle, having obviously died. But he said some trees he hasn’t pruned yet, waiting to see until the trees are blooming or just before then to be see what twigs and branches have survived.
Harrison said it’s possible that trees could look healthy but have suffered freeze damage in a layer of wood beneath the bark that delivers the moisture the tree needs, causing them to collapse and die of thirst almost overnight, perhaps in June when they start to need a lot of moisture.
Fruit growers are able to cut into shoots to see to what degree they are brown rather than green inside, suggesting potentially crippling freeze damage. Skaer said that in pruning his orchard he has noticed some browning.
Fuller said the fall freeze “certainly didn’t do us any favors, but we’re done pruning now and we have seen very mild, limited damage across our orchards and we’re optimistic about the outlook for this season.”
He said he’s heard of other orchards getting hit worse by the fall freeze. He thinks one thing that might have helped his orchards is that the farm had cut back irrigating because the trees already were dropping leaves and shutting down for winter, and that may have left them better able to take the cold weather.
The freeze particularly created concerns for local cherry trees, but Fuller said his farm’s cherry trees appear to be coming along and developing fairly well.
Ioannis Minas, who is assistant professor of pomology, or the science of fruit growing, at Colorado State University, and runs its Orchard Mesa fruit-growing research station, told growers during a February Zoom meeting on the freeze and its impacts that when he recently saw the cherry trees at the research station, he “was almost ready to cry.”
“In our location I think we are losing the trees for good,” he said.
Freeze damage wasn’t limited to the Grand Valley, striking the North Fork Valley as well.
“We were certainly in the bull’s-eye,” Hotchkiss-area grower Steve Ela said in the February meeting.
“We took a pretty hard hit,” he said Friday. “We got down to 3 degrees that night at the end of October.”
He said 15-year-old cherry trees covering a 3-acre plot “are dead to the ground, I’m pretty sure.” He’s also worried about tree and/or crop impacts when it comes to plum, pear and peach trees, with his apple trees having fared a bit better.
“I kind of figure roughly we’re going to lose 15 percent of our trees and then we’ll see what percent of our crop,” he said.
That comes after overall fruit crop production of perhaps 20 percent of normal at Ela’s farm ast year following the spring freeze.
“It definitely hurts,” Ela said of the cumulative impacts of last year’s multiple freezes.
DEALING WITH DISEASE
A big concern associated with last fall’s freeze is the potential for peach trees to be more vulnerable to Cytospora canker, a fungal disease.
“It’s probably the thing that shortens the lives of peach trees around here more than anything,” Harrison said.
Pruning branches damaged by the fall freeze is one means of battling the disease. Harrison also credits research involving CSU and its Orchard Mesa facility on the use of sprays to combat the disease. Based on that research he has applied an organic, lime sulfur product at his organic farm in hopes it might reduce the Cytospora threat.
“I’m just going to be very much keeping an eye on the trees” for signs of the disease, Harrison said.
Meanwhile, his farm had a busier winter of pruning than normal. To add insult to injury, a season when peach trees produce little fruit results in the trees putting more energy into vegetative growth instead.
“Your pruning labor in a year after you freeze out is a lot higher than normal,” Harrison said.
Heading into spring, Harrison takes heart in the fact that spring weather is taking its time arriving. He said that means trees won’t be blooming early this season, so they also should be less prone to a late, damaging freeze.
Fuller said the bloom definitely isn’t ahead of schedule, but he doesn’t like late blooms either. That means later harvests, and the peach market slows down once kids go back to school, he said.
FREEZE PRECAUTIONS
As for the possibility of taking any additional measures to try to combat possible killing frosts, Harrison said operations can be prepared with measures such as sprinklers, wind machines and heaters, and after last year’s experience some growers are taking additional measures like putting out more heaters this year. But some years all of that isn’t enough.
“Periodically we’re going to have a year like last year where it just doesn’t work,” he said.
Said Skaer, “We’re all getting geared up. Everybody’s working on their wind machines and getting … ready to pump water if they’ve got some water. Hopefully we don’t get a freeze this year, but it seems like every year we do at some point in time.”
He said something he always does is spray his trees with nitrogen each fall while the leaves are green, in hopes of giving them more energy.
“It’s trying to make the buds stronger for the next year’s spring so maybe (the orchard) won’t freeze,” he said.
Harrison has been intrigued to read about research into a spray that supposedly could be used the day before an anticipated freeze and is supposed to keep damaging ice crystals from forming.
“It’s kind of fascinating to think that in the future we might be out there spraying our orchards and then sleeping all night,” Harrison said with a laugh.
For now, he expects to have a few days this spring when he’ll be setting his frost alarms to be ready for any cold threat.
COVID AND ORCHARD CREWS
The start of another growing season means orchards also are bringing back seasonal immigrant laborers, but this is now the second year when they have had to do so while keeping COVID-19 in mind.
Harrison said his immigrant workers, who came under the federal H-2A temporary agricultural worker program, live in close quarters, though they don’t associate with others much except when they go to town.
“Once they get here, one of the first things I’m going to be looking at is getting them vaccinated if they want it,” he said.
He said they are currently eligible to be vaccinated because farm laborers are considered essential workers.
Fuller said Fuller Orchards has had an H-2A crew from Mexico on site since February and they’ve gotten their first round of vaccine shots, and are due for their second dose maybe around April 8.
“They are excited to get their shots. They thought it would be up to two years before they could get them at home,” he said.
Last year proved a challenge for Fuller Orchards from an employment standpoint. Its immigrant crews arrived in February, earlier than was the case for some other orchards who ended up being concerned about getting crews in with the pandemic’s outbreak.
“We thought, boy, this is good,” he said about the workers’ early arrival.
But then the spring freeze hit, meaning there was little work for crews to do. The circumstance allowed Fuller Orchards to break its contract with its workers if it wanted. But it also had better fruit survival than a lot of local orchards, ultimately resulting in a crop that Fuller estimated was about 60 to 65% of normal. Fuller said Fuller Orchards didn’t need the workers for fruit-thinning work due to the freeze, but knew it would need help to harvest its crop. The farm worried that if it let the workers go back to Mexico they might not be able to return due to the pandemic for the harvest, so it kept them here, but it was challenging to find work for them to do until the harvest arrived.
“We survived it. We got through it, picked a reasonable crop,” he said.
His workers didn’t get COVID, but he said they have struggled with COVID-related isolation over the last year — for example, being stuck playing volleyball on the farm because they weren’t allowed to play soccer at a park due to the pandemic threat.
Seeing grocery stores over the last year not stocked to the degree they normally are due to pandemic impacts, such as labor challenges in apple packing houses in Washington state, has only emphasized for Fuller the important role food producers play in the United States, including local peach producers.
“We’re part of the food supply, food chain. People don’t have to eat peaches but if they don’t eat peaches they have to eat something else, so it all comes together. We’re going to do our best job that we can and do it safely and efficiently but we’ve got to work at the end of the day,” he said.