Into the evening twilight they flew, ready to eat half their weight in insects.
Each of these Brazilian free-tail bats was roughly the size of small mouse, but there were about 13,000 of them streaming away from a roost just outside of Clifton and into fields, orchards and vineyards in search of pest-filled meals.
“It almost looks like a smoke column coming out of the bridge,” said Dan Neubaum, a wildlife conservation biologist with Colorado Parks and Wildlife, who just a few minutes earlier had described to a group from the Grand Valley Audubon Society what was about to happen.
A few bats had taken to wing and were circling beneath a bridge. “Here’s your vortex forming,” Neubaum said. Soon there were hundreds swirling round and then thousands were quietly streaming away in a column visible against the blue gray sky and the clouds glowing rosy just after sunset.
It was a remarkable sight, in part because these Brazilian free-tail bats are part of the largest known maternity colony in Colorado, a place where bats are born and live their first few months.
“It is a unique site in terms of the number of bats that are using it,” Neubaum said. “It’s also a place where people can see bats and there aren’t a lot of those available out there.”
Colorado Parks and Wildlife and the Colorado Department of Transportation in partnership with the Grand Valley Audubon Society are working toward making this Grand Valley spot one where members of the public can view bats emerging in the evening.
As the viewing area is developed, there will be opportunities to share the site more widely with the public, Neubaum said. Until then, this partnership is looking for ways to make sure the bats are protected while also offering the chance for smaller groups, such as the Grand Valley Audubon Society members gathered on a recent Monday evening, to see and learn about bats.
BATS 101
There is a great diversity of bats in the world and in Colorado. Does anyone know how many bat species there are in Colorado? Neubaum asked at the beginning of his presentation to Grand Valley Audubon Society members gathered nearby an overpass outside Clifton.
“Nineteen,” someone said.
“Somebody’s been doing their homework,” Neubaum said, and then proceeded with a Bat 101 of sorts.
Latin name for bat? Chiroptera.
What would be important for a mother bat who needs to leave junior alone while she flies out at night for food?
“TV,” replied a smart aleck, to laughs from the group.
But in all seriousness, what’s going to help a pup, aka a baby bat? Neubaum asked.
It would be a place with cover and safety, a warm roost.
From there, Neubaum began to explain the differences between migratory bats and those that hibernate and how bats tend to group up into bachelor or maternity colonies.
He offered details about some of the 17 species of bats found in the Grand Valley, including the Yuma myotis and the big brown bat. All the while everyone was waiting for the main event as the sun edged behind trees and closer to the horizon.
COLONY CONFIRMED
The bats that were to be viewed on this night were Brazilian free-tail bats or Mexican free-tail bats. “They’re one and the same,” Neubaum said.
This species of bat is found in huge areas of the Americas, and they migrate, he said.
In the coming weeks and even now, this colony will migrate south to spend the winter in warmer climes such as Mexico, he said. In late April or May, they will trickle back.
He learned about the colony in 2015 from a tip given to Colorado Parks and Wildlife. After confirming the colony, one of the first questions was, how many bats are in there? And how do you count a colony this big?
You use a thermal imaging camera and some specialized software that recognizes the bats’ heat signatures, Neubaum said.
It took a couple years to get that equipment, but when they did biologists began to count. The highest number seen so far was 13,000 bats, and that is a “conservative estimate,” Neubaum said. “I would not be surprised if the colony gets larger than that at times.”
Numbers can fluctuate with migration and the addition of pups — a female bat bears only a single pup a year — and bats are notoriously tough to track, he said.
While his fellow biologists can put a collar on an elk that will operate for five years and is equipped with a mortality signal, that technology is not available in bat size just yet, he said.
His much, much smaller trackers have a battery lifespan of months, maybe, and when placed on an animal that moves great distances at night and tends to live in cryptic locations, such as deep mountain crevices, tracking is difficult, Neubaum said.
last holdout
While the bat colony outside of Clifton is the largest known maternity colony in Colorado, there is another colony in the state that is larger, Neubaum said.
The Orient Mine in the San Luis Valley is home to a bachelor colony of Brazilian free-tail bats and the evening outflight of bats there is another option for folks wanting to see such a spectacle in Colorado, he said.
However, the Grand Valley colony is special in that it’s such a big maternal colony. There likely are generations of female bats roosting there, he said.
“Those sites tend to be special sites because they’re the location where bats reproduce and are really important to their persistence and well-being,” Neubaum said.
This is particularly true with the threat and spread of white-nose syndrome.
White-nose syndrome is a disease that is deadly particularly for hibernating bats and is caused by the fungus Pseudogymnoascus destructans. The disease that attacks a bat’s circulatory system was discovered about 16 years ago in New York and has since killed millions of bats as it has spread across the country, mostly through bat-to-bat contact. “We were the hold outs for a while,” Neubaum said about Colorado’s bat population.
However, just this past spring, the fungus was discovered on bats in two sites on the Front Range and plains, Neubaum said.
Usually, a couple years after the fungus is found, bats with the clinical signs of the disease begin showing up, he said.
And while neither the fungus nor the disease have been found in western Colorado, it’s likely only a matter of time, he said.
However, there are a few rays of hope to be found in that Western states aren’t seeing the same response to the fungus or disease experienced in more eastern parts of the continent. “It makes us think that the fungus and the disease itself may play out differently in the West,” Neubaum said.
The fungus likes cold, humid locations and the dry desert and hot places aren’t conducive to its growth, he said.
“I think the story isn’t completely written on this disease,” Neubaum said. “This story is still evolving and changing.”
ecological view
When the Grand Valley Audubon Society was approached a couple years ago by Colorado Parks and Wildlife about a collaboration to create an area where the summertime evening emergence the maternity colony’s bats could be viewed, “we were all in,” said Cary Atwood, a current board member and former president of the local group. “It was a really a nice, easy partnership, because we also partner for bird banding.”
While the society will handle the insurance side of creating a viewing area, Colorado Parks and Wildlife and CDOT are working on making sure concerns are met related to the property and its neighbors.
Similar to birds, bats play a big part in the health of the local ecosystem, however for their connection with rabies “bats are easily maligned,” Atwood said.
But, can you imagine what life would be like if they weren’t around to eat as many insects as they do? she asked.
“They really can remove metric tons of insects in a summer,” Neubaum said.
Brazilian free-tail bats in particular are well-documented for removing a lot of the pests that impact agricultural products, he said, as the group admired the growing column of bats moving out into the dimming light.
The monetary value in general for the presence of bats likely adds up into the billions of dollars each year, he said.
In areas of the country where bat populations have declined significantly because of white-nose syndrome, changes in the insect community have been noticed and are impacting certain plants and agriculture. “You’re getting a cascading number of changes,” he said.
Not only does having a viewing area of the maternity colony’s evening outflight offer an amazing sight for the public, it also is a way to bring attention to the contributions bats make to the ecological and agricultural health of the Grand Valley, he said.
Until next spring
About 20 minutes after the first bats began their rotating swirl under the bridge, most of them had peeled off to go out into the gathering night and most members of the society’s group said their good-byes for the evening.
Nic Korte, a society board member, had brought along two of his grandkids see the bat emergence. Earlier in the evening, his young granddaughter, Zia, could hear the bats’ chirping in their roost, but most in the group could not.
Bats’ chirping is so high pitched, hearing it requires youthful ears, Neubaum said.
Unless you have a set of those and knew what you were hearing, or you happened to spot the bats leaving their roost in the evening light or saw their guano under the bridge, it’s likely their presence would escape your notice, he said.
Larry Collins, another society board member, doubted if many in the Grand Valley knew about the colony, much less about the evening outflight.
It was something that he had always wanted to see, and to finally do so “was really impressive and fun to watch,” Collins said. “I just learned so much.”
However, for this season at least, the colony will be thinning out over the next few weeks as the Brazilian free-trail bats migrate south.
“I think in some ways, that’s the nice thing about the site,” Neubaum said. “They are here throughout the summer, and they come back every year.”
And when they come back, the bats will bring with them viewing opportunities for groups with the potential for more as the partnership to create the viewing area continues its work.
Those interested in learning about the bat colony or the partnership for the viewing area should contact Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s Grand Junction regional office.
For information about Colorado’s bat species, the Colorado Bat Working Group website has a wealth of details and can be found at cnhp.colostate.edu/cbwg/.