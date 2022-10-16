Nothing really happens to the letter, which in Devan Penniman-Knapp’s case actually worked out for the better.
As the manager for Desert Dog Press, a community and Colorado Mesa University print shop in downtown Grand Junction, she is surrounded by letters each day.
There is paper and ink, old presses and techniques she likely never would have discovered had she followed her original plan.
Penniman-Knapp intended to get a science degree in college, biology probably. But she needed a change from California, where she grew up in the Monterey area.
She decided Colorado would suit, so she spent a summer with AmeriCorps in Steamboat Springs and planned to attend CMU for a year through a university exchange program.
“I thought all of Colorado looked like Steamboat,” she said.
When she arrived in Grand Junction, exchanging green high country for high desert red rock, she thought, “Oh, what did I do.”
She stayed, though, and signed up for a graphic arts class in addition to her science load. When she got into that class, “everything clicked.” Then she took a printing class to snag an extra credit.
She ended up graduating with a degree in graphic design from CMU in 2015, and by that time she was quite taken with the process of letterpress printing.
Part art and part communication, letterpress is one of the oldest forms of printing. The simplest explanation is that letterpress uses moveable type, raised letters or images that are inked and pressed into paper.
Penniman-Knapp was so taken with printing that as a graduation gift to herself, she got a tattoo on her left arm of letters in the Garamond typeface. The letters are gathered around her wrist and sprinkled up her arm, as if they floated off the press and attached themselves to her.
“I do like that the ‘g’ has a freckle period,” she pointed out with a grin.
“My tattoo artist was really patient with me because each letter was placed,” she said.
She chose Garamond because when she originally saw the type font, “it was the first time I realized a typeface was beautiful,” she said. “I don’t know if enough attention is paid to letters, the shape they take and the power that they hold.”
Every typeface has a personality. Something can be said boldly or meekly based on the typeface or font used, she said.
That said, “I avoid six point.”
The lead type that holds each six-point letter is so small that it can be a headache to work with, explained Penniman-Knapp as she pulled out a drawer with compartments for lead type by letter and in a particular typeface and point size.
The most frequently used letters are kept at the center of a drawer with less used letters, such as “z,” on the perimeter, she said.
At Desert Dog Press, there are cabinets with drawer after drawer filled with lead type or images and within easy reach of the presses. Nine presses are in the shop, but only five are used consistently, some for letterpress printing, others for screen printing or printmaking, she said.
The Vandercook press, which Penniman-Knapp uses for the poster classes she teaches at Desert Dog, “is the pride and joy press,” she said.
It’s rare to find, weighs about 2,400 pounds and would be “terrifying to move,” she said.
The shop’s oldest press is dated 1883, and two of the clamshell presses were found out in fields locally.
“This one still has a wasp’s nest under it,” she said, looking under a metal part with a laugh. “They were completely rusted.”
Eli Hall, an associate professor in graphic design at CMU, did a lot of the restoration work on those presses, she said.
Hall was actually one of her professors and teaches CMU classes at Desert Dog.
“I knew that she was a talented person,” he said. “Her path is something she’s creating. It’s not parallel to others … it takes a special kind of person to make that happen and she is good at it.
“She’s curious and she allows herself to be vulnerable, which is definitely a quality and not a fault of any kind, and in doing so, she really is finding her niche in life, something we all want to find,” Hall said. “She’s a designer, but she’s able to use old word technology with contemporary design.”
It’s a career path that allows Penniman-Knapp to geek out about the thickness of paper and layers of ink.
It led her beyond her CMU degree to an apprenticeship and later work with another local print shop after graduation.
The path also led to taking some time to hike most of the Pacific Crest Trail in 2017, then starting Fruita Zine Party, a group of creatives who printed their work into a zine publication for several years.
In 2019, she gave the TEDx Grand Junction talk “You are a Creative, Even if you Can’t Draw a Stick Figure.”
She has worked at BestSlope Coffee and The Hot Tomato, where she met Aaron Knapp. Last year, Knapp became the owner of The Hot Tomato, and he and Penniman-Knapp got married.
“He does pizza. I do letterpress,” she said.
Printing her own wedding invitations was a dream come true, she said with a smile filling her face.
By that time, she was able to print her invitations at Desert Dog. It is a print shop envisioned by Hall as a place where CMU grads and community members could schedule time to work on printing projects and where classes could be offered to the community, in addition to those taught to CMU students.
Penniman-Knapp coordinated with Hall and other faculty members at CMU to create a business plan for the print shop that opened at the end of February in 2020. They had two workshops and an open house, but then Desert Dog closed because of the pandemic, she said.
The print shop opened on a limited basis in 2021, and this year was able to be fully open for community workshops taught by Penniman-Knapp.
In the coming months, Desert Dog will offer letterpress poster workshops, stationery printing classes, stamp carving and linoleum printmaking classes and likely some card-making workshops closer to the holidays.
Because of the pandemic, in-person events and classes seem to have more value for people, Hall said.
“People want to have a tactile experience and they want to have communication with humans and I think (Penniman-Knapp) can deliver both,” Hall said.
It’s actually the tactile nature of printing that keeps Penniman-Knapp hooked.
She enjoys the challenge and concentration required to place letters, words and images just the right way that in reverse, they say something, mean something, she said.
“I like the hands-on problem solving.”
It’s more tangible than creating something using a computer, although that route is faster, she admitted.
Old-fashioned printing is tactile and personal and simply looks different in an appealing way to those who might not even realize why when handed a letterpress business card.
“It’s the process that is the best part about it,” Penniman-Knapp said.