With 42 new COVID-19 cases reported Monday, 25 on Sunday, 40 on Saturday — and 132 total over the four-day stretch — Mesa County Public Health contact tracers have been busy.
“These are bigger numbers than we are used to. We’re seeing a lot of cases coming from informal gatherings,” said Jeff Kuhr, Mesa County Public Health executive director. “Those informal gatherings, that’s what is making the numbers really go up.”
Since Sept. 1, eight outbreaks have been reported to Mesa County Public Health. From March 16 through Aug. 31, four outbreaks were reported.
Outbreaks are typically first identified by the Mesa County Public Health contact tracing staff, who find where sources are in the community by talking with those who have tested positive.
An outbreak is defined as four or more cases from one setting.
“A question I get a lot is how do you know they weren’t associated with someone else or some other event,” Kuhr said. “We know because we ask them the right questions and put the pieces together.”
Many of the outbreaks have been identified from impromptu or informal gatherings.
“There was a card game gathering at a home that led to an outbreak,” he said. “What we know is social distance practices, including mask use, are being less implemented in these impromptu and informal gatherings.”
Other outbreaks have been found at businesses in the community.
“At the business-oriented outbreaks, employees wear masks when dealing with the public. When dealing with coworkers or other employees, however, the mask use starts getting more lax and close contact occurs,” he said.
“From all the outbreaks, we’ve had, 12 total, there’s been two deaths associated. That’s the important message. If you’re ill and you infect others, it could lead to dire consequences. You don’t know who might get infected as a result of these clusters.”
Rather than immediately shutting down a business when an outbreak is identified, Mesa County Public Health works with that business to keep the doors open.
“In some cases when there have been outbreaks at businesses, the business itself can’t operate because of staffing issues,” Kuhr said. “We try to work with businesses to keep them open.”
He said businesses have been able to quarantine employees and self-monitor for the disease, along with more frequent testing.
“There are ways we can work with businesses through case investigation processes, rather than just defaulting to closing them down,” he said.
Part of that investigation determines who is at a high, moderate and low risk of having the disease based on proximity to the source, among other factors. If someone works in a different department or wasn’t in close proximity with people who tested positive, then their risk of getting COVID-19 is low.
“We don’t make a blanket statement that everyone in the business is infected,” Kuhr said. “I was in contact with someone who later tested positive, but that person was wearing a mask and was outside of 6 feet.”
Kuhr said the exact same decision-making process is done with schools and classes whenever cases are reported. With rising case numbers, Mesa County hasn’t had a single-digit day since Oct. 6. Kuhr wants Mesa County residents to keep in mind the three C’s before going out.
“Avoid crowds, close contact with others and no closed-in spaces,” he said. “If you aren’t able to avoid those, then you must wear a mask.”
Mesa County isn’t the only place with rising case numbers in the state.
Denver strengthened its mandatory mask order last week; face coverings must be worn when outdoors with people other than those from the same household when social distancing is not possible.
It also reduced the number of people who can gather from 10 to five.