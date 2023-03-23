A disc golfer flings a shot at the basket during the 2021 Grand Valley Classic Disc Golf Tournament at the Watson Island course. The Watson Island Disc Golf Course has a course length of 4,132 feet and 19 baskets. Participants can play 18-20 holes. Currently, holes 10 and 20 use the same baskets and each has with their own teepad.
With the collaboration with Grand Valley Disc Golf Club, there will be 24 new disc golf baskets installed soon.
The City of Grand Junction is expanding efforts to develop Watson Island with improvements to the disc golf course.
According to a news release by the city, disc golf in the Grand Junction area has grown dramatically in popularity in recent years because of the availability of courses designed specifically for this sport.
Watson Island has become a popular destination for disc golfers since it was transformed into a disc golf course in 2013.
The improvements at Watson Island were made possible through a collaboration with the Grand Valley Disc Club, the new release said.
The improvements include the installation of a raw water connection, design and installation of irrigation systems, the revegetation of specified areas, mapping of existing pin locations and the addition of tee boxes, fairways, and new disc golf baskets.
With the collaboration with Grand Valley Disc Golf Club, there will be 24 new disc golf baskets installed soon.
The Watson Island Disc Golf Course has a course length of 4,132 feet and 19 baskets. Participants can play 18-20 holes. Currently, holes 10 and 20 use the same baskets and each has with their own teepad.
The course is located adjacent to the Botanical Gardens, and west of Las Colonias, at 655 Struthers Avenue.
Prior to being transformed into a disc golf course, the area was filled with junk cars and garbage.