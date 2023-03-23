052321-Disc golf 1-CPT
Buy Now

SENTINEL FILE PHOTO

A disc golfer flings a shot at the basket during the 2021 Grand Valley Classic Disc Golf Tournament at the Watson Island course. The Watson Island Disc Golf Course has a course length of 4,132 feet and 19 baskets. Participants can play 18-20 holes. Currently, holes 10 and 20 use the same baskets and each has with their own teepad.

With the collaboration with Grand Valley Disc Golf Club, there will be 24 new disc golf baskets installed soon.

 Christopher Tomlinson

The City of Grand Junction is expanding efforts to develop Watson Island with improvements to the disc golf course.

According to a news release by the city, disc golf in the Grand Junction area has grown dramatically in popularity in recent years because of the availability of courses designed specifically for this sport.

Tags